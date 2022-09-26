Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Sleek, new Viking Mississippi arrives in Natchez
NATCHEZ — City of Natchez officials, community and business leaders gathered at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to welcome for the first time Viking Mississippi to Natchez. Because of a tight schedule, the welcome was a brief one. A more official and celebratory welcome will be planned for later when time allows.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Barge at Mississippi River port catches fire. Firefighters work to control blaze.
Black smoke could be seen for miles along a stretch of the Mississippi River as firefighters worked to put out a fire in a barge Thursday morning. The barge at the Natchez port caught fire at about 11:15 a.m. Monday and bellowed black smoke. Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department...
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.
The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning
A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26). The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river. A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Natchez Democrat
New sign appears at former Natchez madam's dilapidated house: 'I'll see you in court'
A new sign appeared Tuesday in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. The new sign reads “Natchez, where the old South still lives; I will see you in court! Andy Sartin.” Sartin chairs Natchez’s Preservation Commission.
klax-tv.com
Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Regains Ownership of Ancestral Lands
Marksville, La. – Sept 27, 2022 – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and the City of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area. The Tribe plans to update and restore the property while maintaining the grounds and educating the public on the cultural significance of the park.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
wbrz.com
Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen
CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
With Halloween one month away, Denham Springs Police warning parents about fentanyl disguised as candy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Halloween fast approaching, officers with the Denham Springs Police Department have a warning for parents. The new ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ may look like sweet tarts, skittles, or bubble gum, but it can be deadly. “The threat is real,” said Denham Springs Police Chief...
Mississippi school crossing guard airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle
A school crossing guard was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in front of a Mississippi elementary school. The crossing guard, identified as 74-year-old Samuel Fields, was struck by a driver at Gilmer McLaurin Elementary in Natchez during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon. Fields has...
wbrz.com
40 years after a Livingston train derailment evacuated thousands, one business owner says he held his ground
LIVINGSTON - Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of a train derailment that forced thousands out of their home, but one business owner never left. Early on the morning of September 28th, 1982, nearly 40 train cars derailed near Livingston. “I got a phone call at about 4:30 in the a.m.,"...
Security officer accused of bringing contraband into Jefferson County correctional facility
FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A security officer was arrested in Jefferson County for allegedly brining contraband into a correctional facility. Investigators said Officer Elmontra Rankin, 41, was arrested by Jefferson County deputies on Wednesday, September 28. He was charged with furnishing contraband to a correctional facility. According to investigators, Rankin was a security officer with […]
fox8live.com
Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
WAPT
One killed in car accident in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
LSU Fall Ball: Paul Skenes Already Showcasing Dynamic Skill Set
The Air Force transfer hit two home runs in the Tigers' live at bats Thursday, topped out at 96 mph on the mound
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
