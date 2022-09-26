ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, MS

Comments / 2

Related
Natchez Democrat

Sleek, new Viking Mississippi arrives in Natchez

NATCHEZ — City of Natchez officials, community and business leaders gathered at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to welcome for the first time Viking Mississippi to Natchez. Because of a tight schedule, the welcome was a brief one. A more official and celebratory welcome will be planned for later when time allows.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Woodville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Waterfalls#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Hiking Trails#Travel Destinations
klax-tv.com

Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Regains Ownership of Ancestral Lands

Marksville, La. – Sept 27, 2022 – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and the City of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area. The Tribe plans to update and restore the property while maintaining the grounds and educating the public on the cultural significance of the park.
MARKSVILLE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen

CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
CENTRAL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WJTV 12

Security officer accused of bringing contraband into Jefferson County correctional facility

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A security officer was arrested in Jefferson County for allegedly brining contraband into a correctional facility. Investigators said Officer Elmontra Rankin, 41, was arrested by Jefferson County deputies on Wednesday, September 28. He was charged with furnishing contraband to a correctional facility. According to investigators, Rankin was a security officer with […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAPT

One killed in car accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy