Read full article on original website
Related
espnharrisonburg.com
Rockingham County School Board Votes Against Parental Notification Proposal
BROADWAY, Va – After more than an hour of public comment and following another 30 minutes of discussion among members, the Rockingham County School Board finally voted 3-1 Monday night against a policy that would tighten parental notification requirements. Board member Lowell Fulk was absent and did not vote.
espnharrisonburg.com
Rockingham County School Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Current School Year.
BROADWAY, Va – Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year. Scheikl, who has been superintendent since 2017, made the announcement during Monday night’s school board meeting at Broadway High School. After his announcement, Scheikl...
Comments / 0