Read full article on original website
Related
isustudentmedia.com
Athletics Director receives contract extension
Indiana State University Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales has received a two-year contract extension through June 2025 with a university option to extend two years beyond that date. Clinkscales came to ISU in 2016. He has bolstered the academic performance of athletes, fundraising, and facilities. The Sycamores posted a third-place...
isustudentmedia.com
ISU students can now change their name
Indiana State University Office of the Registrar released a statement earlier this week telling students they now have the ability to put their chosen name for informal university matters rather than their legal name. Students’ chosen names will appear on the online directory, Canvas, class rosters, faculty advisee lists, the dean’s list, MySam, conduct records, and student IDs.
Comments / 0