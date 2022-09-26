Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival
When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star. There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Tells James Harden That The 76ers Need Him To Be More Aggressive On Offense: “When It Clicks, We’re Going To Be Unbeatable…”
As the world keeps its eyes on the Celtics, Bucks, and Heat, another team in the East is preparing to shock the world this season. With James Harden and Joel Embiid, the 76ers have the talent to bring home a title this season — but it’s going to take more than that to be successful.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Nerlens Noel For Saying He Wants To Be Back In The Defensive Player Of The Year Race: "Worry About Being Back In The Rotation"
Nerlens Noel may have failed to live up to expectations after being drafted 6th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft, but he has turned into a solid starting caliber player. He had a renaissance of sorts with the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 season, which earned him a 3-year, $32 million deal, but injuries meant he missed a significant portion of last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Xavier Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have begun training camp (as all 30 teams have), and they will play their first preseason game on Oct. 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Many teams (including the Nets) have been making roster moves as camp and the preseason...
Lakers uncertain how many preseason games LeBron James will play
Coach Darvin Ham said Damian Jones and Kendrick Nunn were on first unit at times Friday, but it's unclear how many exhibitions LeBron James will play.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Yardbarker
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort commented on by DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan played Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year. The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks were the top two teams in last year’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of his divisional rival, DeMar DeRozan, in the series. DeRozan was held to just 11 points in one of their playoff games.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Talks About His Scary Teammate
It’s been said before but there is reason to think that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the NBA Finals this year. But the roster hasn’t been altered too much in the last few months so why are there chances so much better?. Part of it has to do...
Yardbarker
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
