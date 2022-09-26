Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Mountaineer Monday: Tough loss to shake-off with triple option team coming to town
BOONE, NC (WLOS) — Sunday was not a fun day in Boone. However, the silver lining eventually won out and the App State Mountaineers put the 32-28 loss to James Madison in the past and began looking ahead to week 5. "All of our goals are still in front...
Garden & Gun
Boone, North Carolina: A Hippie Town with a (Serious) Football Problem
It’s hard to come to Boone and not be told you are in God’s country. It’s harder still not to leave believing it. Especially if it happens to be a fall Saturday when the leaves are changing and the air is crisping and—most especially—when the Mountaineers are playing football.
The Post and Courier
Cane Bay rolls up win over Wando, plus high school scores and roundup
MOUNT PLEASANT — The fumbles, the bad snaps and penalties were to be expected. With Hurricane Ian barreling toward the Lowcountry this weekend, Cane Bay and Wando opened their Region 6-AAAAA schedule two days early. Instead of four days to prepare for their region opener, the two squads had...
The Post and Courier
Summerville's Marquez Spells leads high school football honor roll
Summerville senior running back Marquez Spells rushed for 233 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 56-30 win over Goose Creek. Spells scored on runs of 59 and 80 yards. His 59-yard score came on the first play of the game and his 80-yard run came on his last carry of the game.
Local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, Richmond County, and Iredell-Statesville schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Ian's path shifts eastward
The Lowcountry is under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Hurricane Ian's projected path has shifted eastward, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding throughout South Carolina later this week. An updated forecast the evening of Sept. 27 marked a "significant shift eastward," according...
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Ian?
NOTE: Information about impacts and timing for Hurricane Ian have been updated. Please click here to see the latest details as this story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm before making landfall in La Coloma, Cuba early Tuesday morning. The storm will […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
How will Hurricane Ian impact weather in Charleston this week?
UPDATE | Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday. This story is no longer being updated. Find the latest forecast and possible impacts here. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm will rapidly intensify […]
The Post and Courier
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
Charleston begins early preps for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston began initial preparations Monday for potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have on the Lowcountry later this week. Charleston leaders say right now the primary threat to the Charleston area is expected to be heavy rainfall Thursday night into Friday which could lead to flooding. Forecasters say six […]
Closings, cancellations announced ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and schools are […]
The Post and Courier
Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11
GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
The Post and Courier
Road closures in Summerville
A gas leak is reportedly the cause of heavy traffic along North Main Street in Summerville, as the blocks between West 5th North Street and West 6th South Street have been closed off to the public. Dominion Energy work crews are currently tending to a damaged natural gas line in the area.
