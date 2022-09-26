Read full article on original website
Related
pbs.org
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referrals for students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho universities are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony under a new state law. One of the universities is also barring employees from telling students how...
pbs.org
Hurricane Ian grows stronger as it nears landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
pbs.org
WATCH: DeSantis warns Floridians to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path, brace for extended power outages
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Watch DeSantis’ remarks in the...
pbs.org
FEMA administrator on federal response to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday bringing fierce winds, heavy rain and storm surges. For the millions of people in the storm’s path, the impact could be catastrophic and life-changing. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined Amna Nawaz to outline the federal government's response.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pbs.org
3 reasons why Hurricane Ian could cause major flooding in Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring dangerous storm surge to the coast and flooding rainfall to large parts of the state. Several areas, including around Tampa Bay, were under evacuation orders. After a slow start to...
pbs.org
Hurricane Ian slams Florida's west coast with 150 mph winds
Hurricane Ian blasted ashore Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers, Florida and the damage is likely to be catastrophic. At landfall, its sustained winds hit 150 mph after pulling power from the gulf's warm waters. John Yang reports.
Comments / 0