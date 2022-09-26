ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pbs.org

FEMA administrator on federal response to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday bringing fierce winds, heavy rain and storm surges. For the millions of people in the storm’s path, the impact could be catastrophic and life-changing. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined Amna Nawaz to outline the federal government's response.
3 reasons why Hurricane Ian could cause major flooding in Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring dangerous storm surge to the coast and flooding rainfall to large parts of the state. Several areas, including around Tampa Bay, were under evacuation orders. After a slow start to...
