nypressnews.com
L.A. moves closer to ending COVID-19 eviction protections
Some of the country’s longest lasting COVID-19 protections against eviction moved closer to ending Wednesday when a Los Angeles City Council committee advanced a measure to repeal the rules at the end of January. Under the plan, starting Feb. 1, L.A. landlords will once again be able to evict...
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
Woman In Los Angeles Struggles To Get Rid Of Homeless Man On Her Porch
Unfortunately, homelessness is a huge problem in cities like Los Angeles. And there’s no question that the pandemic has only made the crisis worse. For Shacola Thompson, who lives in Van Nuys, the issue has become personal recently. She’s been trying to get a homeless man to leave her porch for weeks but to no avail.
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Landlords will pay $35K to avoid criminal prosecution for price gouging
Santa Monica landlords accused of price gouging tenants during a declared state of emergency after raising rents by 250% have agreed to a diversion program that could keep them out of criminal proceedings. Following a joint request from the Santa Monica City Attorney and attorneys for the defendants — 1433...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
foxla.com
LAPD introduces 'Housing for Hires' program
We all know it's incredibly expensive to live in Los Angeles. LAPD introduced a "Housing for Hires," offering rent contribution to police recruits.
californiaglobe.com
Three LA Homeless Agencies Failed To Spend $150 Million in Federal Grants
According to reports coming out during the weekend, three Los Angeles County homeless agencies responsible with reducing homelessness in the LA area failed to spend around $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020, a figure that would have helped ease homelessness for a significant number of people. Rather...
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
scvnews.com
High-Speed Rail Extends Public Comment Period for the Palmdale to Burbank Project Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is extending the public review period for the Palmdale to Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 30 days to Dec. 1, 2022. The draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment connecting the Antelope Valley to the San Fernando Valley has...
theavtimes.com
Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
californianewswire.com
Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
nypressnews.com
Column: Enough about guns, Scientology and USC. L.A. voters need more on tents from Bass, Caruso
You might be inclined to call me naïve for what I’m about to say, but I’m saying it anyway. With a mere six weeks to go in the campaign for mayor of Los Angeles, can we please focus on what matters most?. Yes, I know, I know...
