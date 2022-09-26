ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

capeandislands.org

Massachusetts' official sedimentary structure? Geologist wants state to recognize armored mud balls

In 1969, geologist Richard D. Little documented Jurassic period lithified armored mud balls in a bridge foundation in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. More than 50 years later, he's campaigning to make them the state's first official sedimentary structure. This bumper sticker is part of Little's campaign. The state of Massachusetts has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day "Sound on Sound" festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
capeandislands.org

Massachusetts auditor says program to help female veterans falling short

The Massachusetts auditor this week released a report saying state officials aren't doing enough to serve women veterans. Auditor Suzanne Bump found the Department of Veterans Services Women's Network had only identified 6% of the 25,000 female veterans living in Massachusetts, as of 2021. A related advisory committee also had more vacancies than members.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

