ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court

CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Chicago Mayor#Shooting#Swat#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times across the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

CPD identifies suspect in West Loop kidnapping attempt

Chicago police on Monday night released CTA surveillance images of the man that investigators believe tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop on Sunday morning. The photos, taken at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop at 8:56 a.m., about 11 minutes after the attack, are of a bald man between 30- and 40-years-old who stands 5’8″ to 6 feet tall, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

12-year-old among 3 people charged after convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people are facing charges after a gun was held to a convenience store clerk's face during a robbery in The Loop.A 12-year-old boy along with Geeshaun Wilson, 21, and Jennell Moore, 23, were charged and are expected in bond court. The three suspects are facing felony robbery charges among other charges related to weapon possession. The armed robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop at Clark and Van Buren streets. Police said the clerk, a 26-year-old man, was working in the store when a man walked in, pointed a gun at him,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy