Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
fox32chicago.com
Attackers Hit Older Asian Man With Bottle, Robbed Him On Red Line: ‘Absolutely Horrific’
ROSELAND — Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and attacked an older man Sunday on the Red Line — the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate attacks nationwide, an organizer said. About 2:40 a.m., the man was riding the train near the...
cwbchicago.com
‘Money hungry’ man teamed up with a 12-year-old for 3 a.m. armed robbery in the Loop, prosecutors say
Two men and a 12-year-old robbed an all-night store directly across the street from the federal jail in Chicago’s Loop, then sat on nearby CTA station steps to count the money they got while security cameras recorded them, prosecutors said Wednesday. One of the accused adults, who recently received...
cwbchicago.com
Teen attacked, robbed firefighter who refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy attacked, robbed, and threatened to shoot a Chicago firefighter at a South Side firehouse because the fireman refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, according to Chicago police and a source. The incredible incident happened in West Pullman at 1024 West 119th Street, a Chicago Fire...
Chicago auto repair shops on Northwest Side targeted by car thieves, CPD warns
Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the Northwest Side that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.
nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
Chicago police: Couple robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park
A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Federal charges filed in fatal shooting of teen during carjacking in Pullman
Federal charges have been filed against a man in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a carjacking last November in Pullman on the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
cwbchicago.com
CPD identifies suspect in West Loop kidnapping attempt
Chicago police on Monday night released CTA surveillance images of the man that investigators believe tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop on Sunday morning. The photos, taken at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop at 8:56 a.m., about 11 minutes after the attack, are of a bald man between 30- and 40-years-old who stands 5’8″ to 6 feet tall, according to CPD.
12-year-old among 3 people charged after convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people are facing charges after a gun was held to a convenience store clerk's face during a robbery in The Loop.A 12-year-old boy along with Geeshaun Wilson, 21, and Jennell Moore, 23, were charged and are expected in bond court. The three suspects are facing felony robbery charges among other charges related to weapon possession. The armed robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop at Clark and Van Buren streets. Police said the clerk, a 26-year-old man, was working in the store when a man walked in, pointed a gun at him,...
CBS News
Two men shot, wounded in Lake Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Lake Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Bronzeville. The shooting happened at 4:40 p.m. in the shopping center parking lot near 34th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 65-year-old man said he was walking...
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility
Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility left a man critically wounded and a Chicago police officer hurt. According to police, shots were fired at around inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building in Homan Square.
