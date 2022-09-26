A plane ended up in a lake after the pilot overshot the runway at an airport in France.Montpellier Airport was closed following the incident with the West Atlantic flight at around 3am (2am UK time) on Saturday.Some 60 firefighters are thought to have attended the scene, which is four miles from the city of Montpellier.Three people on board of the Boeing 737 cargo plane were rescued and no one was harmed.Pictures of the plane show it nose-down in the lake after it came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport.“As a safety measure, Montpellier airport is closed for an indefinite period to cargo and commercial flights, pending the intervention of a specialised company to remove the aircraft,” local authorities said in a statement.An investigation into the incident is underway. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28New mass graves found in Izyum after Russian troops flee – Ukraine liveVincent Van Quickenborne: Four held for ‘plotting’ Belgian minister’s abduction

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO