Don’t let creating a degree plan stress you out. Instead, use it to make your life easier. Undergraduate degree plans are due in the Howdy portal on Sept. 30, according to the Texas A&M academic calendar. The degree plan is annual, and those who do not have an approved degree plan could have a registration hold, which prevents students from registering. Although intimidating, there is a wide range of resources at A&M to help students navigate their planners. While students should mostly rely on their academic advisers, they can also reach out to fellow students who have experience with degree plans and Academic Peer Mentors, or APMs, for help.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO