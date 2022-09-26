Read full article on original website
Getting into the zone with Texas A&M Men’s Club Ultimate
Texas A&M’s men’s ultimate team, also known as Dozen, is hosting an ultimate tournament to showcase the sport of disc ultimate in Aggieland. The team will play in the Fall Aggie Classic on campus on Oct. 1-2 at the Penberthy Field Complex. Fans can expect four games of random matchups, or pool games, on Saturday and up to three games of bracket play on Sunday for both the A team and the B team. The team plans to have games at 9 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, according to junior accounting major Timothy Mosher, the team captain. The tournament is part of the preseason of USA Ultimate’s College Ultimate series.
A&M has productive performance at ITA Texas Regional Championships
Texas A&M women’s tennis sent four players to the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth from Thursday, Sept. 22, to Monday, Sept. 26. The tournament coincided with A&M’s participation at the Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, N.C, and allowed for young players to have the opportunity to compete on a big stage.
Aggie golf tallies a win against No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview
The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team edged a win over No. 13 Auburn in the SEC Match Play Preview Tuesday, Sept. 27 and finished fourth for SEC Stroke Play at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Ala. The Aggies’ 3-2 match play win over Auburn was secured...
Swinging into a new season
Texas A&M softball kicks off its 2022-23 season with an exhibition against McLennan on Friday, Sept. 30, at Davis Diamond. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The 2022 A&M team had an underwhelming season with a 31-28 overall record and a 6-18 record in the SEC. A number of changes were made to the softball program, chief among them was a new head coach.
A&M men’s tennis opened up its 2022 season at the Harvard Chowderfest Invite
The Texas A&M men's tennis team opened up its fall season in the 2022 Harvard Chowderfest Invite this past weekend, Sept 23-25 in Cambridge, Mass. The Aggies were able to face many ranked opponents this weekend and put up a strong showing. The maroon & white were led in the singles category by the two UCF transfers, senior Trey Hilderbrand and sophomore JC Roddick, who both went 3-0. A&M also had a strong showing from the No. 25 doubles pair of Hilderbrand and senior Noah Schachter who went 2-1.
Aggies chase first SEC win, aim to reclaim Ellis
Texas A&M soccer looks to win its first SEC game of the season away from home against the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by a home weekend matchup against thr Rice University Owls. The Aggies’ last game against the University of Alabama ended with a 3-0 loss on the road...
‘A new golden age’: President unveils new plans for university
After a year of rapidly-announced and implemented changes, President M. Katherine Banks addressed plans for campus improvement at the State of the University address at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. During the speech, Banks announced A&M’s initiatives to improve the campus moving forward,...
Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally
With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
Aggies Invent: Redefining data narratives in 48 hours
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the "Viz Information" competition hosted by Aggies Invent was held at The Chevron Rooms of Zachry Engineering Education Complex, with undergraduate and graduate students hunched over rows of tables, focused and moving papers, numbers and ideas around to design innovative prototypes in 48 hours. Aggies Invent...
Texas A&M AgriLife develops and promotes climate-smart agricultural practices
Texas A&M University’s AgriLife research group is looking to fight climate change by putting atmospheric carbon into the ground. Julie Howe, Ph.D., professor of soil sciences, and Nithya Rajan, Ph.D., associate professor of crop physiology and agroecology, are leading a new $65 million United States Department of Agriculture-funded research project to develop “climate-smart” agriculture practices. The group, which includes over 30 members of the AgriLife faculty, will investigate ways to both develop more climate-smart agricultural practices and incentivize producers to put those practices into action.
Against Affirmative Action
Texas A&M is currently facing a lawsuit from a University of Texas professor for alleged discrimination in its new faculty fellowship program. UT finance professor and associate director Richard Lowery is suing A&M for alleged discrimination against white and Asian candidates in its ACES Plus fellows program. Lowery claims the new program violates Title VI and Title IX as stated through the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The plaintiff is suing Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity Annie S. McGowan, Vice President for Faculty Affairs N.K. Anand as well as the Board of Regents, according to his official statement of complaint.
Clearing up confusion for your degree planner
Don’t let creating a degree plan stress you out. Instead, use it to make your life easier. Undergraduate degree plans are due in the Howdy portal on Sept. 30, according to the Texas A&M academic calendar. The degree plan is annual, and those who do not have an approved degree plan could have a registration hold, which prevents students from registering. Although intimidating, there is a wide range of resources at A&M to help students navigate their planners. While students should mostly rely on their academic advisers, they can also reach out to fellow students who have experience with degree plans and Academic Peer Mentors, or APMs, for help.
Fall SGA Elections
The Fall 2022 Student Body Elections for the Student Government Association, or SGA, will be held from Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 30 at 12 p.m. Online voting will be available to students via the election website at vote.tamu.edu. According to the SGA Election Commission, the vacant student...
