Read full article on original website
Related
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
‘Raising Kanan’ Preview: Nicole’s Dad Makes A Confession To Jukebox
Jukebox runs into Nicole’s dad while visiting Nicole’s graveside. Nicole’s dad is bringing flowers to his daughter’s grave. He takes the opportunity to tell Jukebox how he feels about her relationship with his daughter. “I’m glad that she knew what it felt like to be in...
Watch: 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'
"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," an anthology horror series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October.
Comments / 0