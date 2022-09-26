ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Gorman Sweeps After Pierre Starts Well

PIERRE – A strong start led to a set point in the first set for Pierre Governor Volleyball Thursday. But the defending AA champs fended it off, then went away with a win. O’Gorman defeated Pierre in three sets at the Riggs High Gym, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15. Pierre...
Sioux Falls to host Governor’s Cup/CINCH Playoffs rodeo event in 2023

South Dakota will play a role in deciding who makes it to the National Finals Rodeo next year (2023). The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will have athletes competing in the Governor’s Cup/CINCH Playoffs Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The event will provide the last opportunity for ProRodeo athletes to qualify for the NFR.
