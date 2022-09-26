South Dakota will play a role in deciding who makes it to the National Finals Rodeo next year (2023). The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will have athletes competing in the Governor’s Cup/CINCH Playoffs Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The event will provide the last opportunity for ProRodeo athletes to qualify for the NFR.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO