Read full article on original website
Related
cwlasvegas.com
Downtown Las Vegas bar to host 'Macho Man' Randy Savage-themed night
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Downtown Las Vegas bar is looking to honor a late WWE legend by hosting a themed night in his honor. Gold Spike will host the event on Friday, September 30th starting at 10 p.m. The ‘Be a Savage’ night encourages guests to dress up...
cwlasvegas.com
Michael Shulman talks new Miranda Lambert residency in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Man about town Michael Shulman has his eye on a new residency featuring a major country star. He joined us to talk about Miranda Lambert's show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. He also previewed the charity gala, Communities In Schools of Nevada presents TODAY...
cwlasvegas.com
How to get answers to your toughest Medicare questions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare and their myGeneration Senior Clinics to answer your toughest Medicare questions. Licensed Nevada broker Sheavon Engen joined us to talk more about the helpline.
cwlasvegas.com
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has events for teens this October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From the popular Teen Anime Fest to "Teen-tober," the Library District has teens covered this October. Shana Harrington joined us to share all the details. Visit thelibrarydistrict.org to learn more and to find more events happening at your local library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwlasvegas.com
'A Beautiful Day' lends help for current and aged out foster kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "A Beautiful Day" was established with the mission of raising awareness for programs and services that help current and "aged out" foster kids. Emanuel Green joined us to talk about his foster story and to share more information.
cwlasvegas.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises money to support research
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Las Vegas is coming up on Oct. 15. Patricia Krenos and Kenya Corral from the Alzheimer's Association joined us to talk more about how the event will benefit their work.
Comments / 0