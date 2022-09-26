WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local man who was at the January 6 Capitol riots will possibly make a plea deal in federal court. According to documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a continuance was allowed on Thursday for the case involving Luke Faulkner to allow him additional time to complete the paperwork related to his possible plea and to make an informed decision about whether he will go forward with it.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO