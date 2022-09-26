ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Fairfax Times

Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE

Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
hhspawprint.org

Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students

At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria

The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies

Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Soil Headed to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice

The Alexandria Community Remembrance Project (ACRP) collected soil to recognize the lives and lynchings of Joseph McCoy and Benjamin Thomas. The jars of soil will be given to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) and will be taken to Montgomery, Alabama and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice as part of an ACRP pilgrimage starting October 6.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Fairfax Times

Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wnewsj.com

Local man at Capitol riots may agree to plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local man who was at the January 6 Capitol riots will possibly make a plea deal in federal court. According to documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a continuance was allowed on Thursday for the case involving Luke Faulkner to allow him additional time to complete the paperwork related to his possible plea and to make an informed decision about whether he will go forward with it.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Alexandria’s ‘werewolf killer:’ A deeper dive

A man who killed a stranger in Old Town several years ago while having a mental break – during which he thought the stranger was a werewolf – has recently been ordered to stay off of social media. Following a conditional release from a mental health facility earlier this summer, his online dating profile sparked concerns.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

BREAKING: Potomac Yard Metro station opening pushed back to 2023

(Updated 2:15 p.m.) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station’s opening will be delayed yet again. WMATA said in a statement that the Metro shutdown impacting all of Alexandria will be extended into November and the station, set to open this fall, will not open until sometime in 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
whatsupwoodbridge.com

American Family Care clinic opens in Woodbridge

A new urgent care is serving those in the Woodbridge area. American Family Care (AFC) recently opened a facility at 14087 Richmond Highway, unit 101. Lab testing and digital x-ray equipment are offered at the new clinic, according to a release. Workers’ compensation cases and occupational health exams are also among its services.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

