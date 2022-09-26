ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team

2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
NBA
Boston

Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin

Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
BOSTON, MA
The Providence Journal

Late Brown coach Kathy Flores to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Kathy Flores, the late Brown University women's rugby coach, will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov. 5. Flores, who was a 2016 U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame inductee, died in October 2021 at the age of 66. She coached the Bears when it was a club program in 2013, and guided it through the transition to a Division I program in 2014. In her first varsity season at the school, Flores was named the 2014 USA Rugby Female Coach of the Year after a 9-1 overall record and perfect 7-0 mark in Ivy play. In 2015, the Bears competed for the Ivy Championship, falling to Dartmouth.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy