Kathy Flores, the late Brown University women's rugby coach, will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov. 5. Flores, who was a 2016 U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame inductee, died in October 2021 at the age of 66. She coached the Bears when it was a club program in 2013, and guided it through the transition to a Division I program in 2014. In her first varsity season at the school, Flores was named the 2014 USA Rugby Female Coach of the Year after a 9-1 overall record and perfect 7-0 mark in Ivy play. In 2015, the Bears competed for the Ivy Championship, falling to Dartmouth.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO