Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin
Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
Late Brown coach Kathy Flores to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame
Kathy Flores, the late Brown University women's rugby coach, will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov. 5. Flores, who was a 2016 U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame inductee, died in October 2021 at the age of 66. She coached the Bears when it was a club program in 2013, and guided it through the transition to a Division I program in 2014. In her first varsity season at the school, Flores was named the 2014 USA Rugby Female Coach of the Year after a 9-1 overall record and perfect 7-0 mark in Ivy play. In 2015, the Bears competed for the Ivy Championship, falling to Dartmouth.
