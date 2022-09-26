Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal With Celtics, per Report
The veteran will sign with Boston as they continue to seek frontcourt depth.
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the […]
Can Falcons rely on Cordarrelle Patterson to carry the load all season?
Through three weeks, Cordarrelle Patterson is among the NFL’s best running backs, but is he built to sustain his success throughout an entire season and who can step up alongside him in the Falcons backfield?
