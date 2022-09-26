ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy