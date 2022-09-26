ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Oklahoma: Horse contracts rabies in Cotton County

The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office reports on a rabies case in a Quarter Horse in Cotton County in the southern part of the state. The unvaccinated mare experienced symptoms of being uncomfortable, frequent urinations, biting at flanks, progressed to hyperexcitability, hypersalivation, and self mutilation last week. The animal was euthanized...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
South Dakota reports anthrax from cows in Meade County

South Dakota officials reported Tuesday that several cows died from anthrax in a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. These are the first anthrax cases confirmed in the state in 2022. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at SDSU confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the...
MEADE COUNTY, SD

