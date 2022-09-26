Read full article on original website
Oklahoma: Horse contracts rabies in Cotton County
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office reports on a rabies case in a Quarter Horse in Cotton County in the southern part of the state. The unvaccinated mare experienced symptoms of being uncomfortable, frequent urinations, biting at flanks, progressed to hyperexcitability, hypersalivation, and self mutilation last week. The animal was euthanized...
South Dakota reports anthrax from cows in Meade County
South Dakota officials reported Tuesday that several cows died from anthrax in a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. These are the first anthrax cases confirmed in the state in 2022. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at SDSU confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the...
Dengue: 3 more locally acquired cases reported in Miami-Dade County
The Florida Department of Health reported three additional locally-acquired dengue fever cases in Miami-Dade County in the week ending September 24. This brings the county’s total to 21 this year and the state’s total to 22. (One case was reported in Collier County). Nineteen of the cases have...
