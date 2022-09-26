ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

travelmag.com

20 Unique Shops and Boutiques in Atlanta

After exhausting Atlanta’s myriad of tourist attractions, there are few better ways to recuperate than by indulging in some relaxing retail therapy. Renowned for its world class museums, historic monuments and dynamic neighbourhoods, the Georgian capital is packed full of great things to see and do. And among the city’s contemporary attractions are a diverse assortment of shops and boutiques offering everything from homewares to jewellery to apparel. If you’re visiting Atlanta and would like to check out some of its best retail outlets during your stay, we’ve selected 20 of the best below.
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Toby Hazlewood

Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”

Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s a new week and it’s time for you and I to talk about what’s on the music agenda! Just like every week, there is an amazing lineup of concerts for you and your friends to enjoy. Why waste any more time? Let’s get right to it!
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
WXIA 11 Alive

Furry friend helps lift spirits of girl with rare genetic disorder

ATLANTA — A young Georgia girl is navigating a tough genetic disorder with a new companion by her side. Charli Jane Spradlin is no stranger to medical care. She was life-flighted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at a day old and had her very first heart surgery four days later.
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
Emory Wheel

Former Glenn Memorial Church members call for full inclusion as national denomination splits over LGBTQ acceptance

Over the treetops of Emory University’s Atlanta campus, the green steeple of Glenn Memorial Church is a constant reminder of Emory’s roots in the United Methodist Church (UMC). As the national body of the Christian denomination splits over the issue of LGBTQ inclusion, some former members of Glenn’s congregation are calling on the University to challenge Glenn to openly defy the UMC’s rulebook, the Book of Discipline, which prohibits the appointment of openly-gay clergy and officiation of LGBTQ weddings.
saportareport.com

Larry Stewart named chair of Atlanta Housing authority

Permanent board leadership at the Atlanta Housing authority is now in place. The AH board voted unanimously on Wednesday to name Larry Stewart as its chair. He succeeds Tené Traylor, who had been serving as chair on an interim basis since May. The board also named Sarah Kirsch as vice chair.
rollingout.com

Lance Robertson of CBD City to host Hapeville Hemp Festival

Lance Robertson is the owner of CBD City in the Cascade Heights neighborhood of Atlanta. CBD City is filled with multiple forms of CBD to fit every type of need and carries products such as CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD pet treats and more. On Oct. 1, Robertson will be...
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters

GOP state candidates who support Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta “do so at their own peril,” according to a new poll and data commissioned by groups opposed to the cityhood movement. The Committee for United Atlanta and Neighbors for a United Atlanta released polling data from 20/20 Insight LLC on Sept. 28. Numbers […] The post Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
