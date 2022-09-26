ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

SwimInfo

Devin Dilger Gives Florida Gators First Class of 2024 Verbal Pledge

NEW COMMIT: The University of Florida has officially entered the Class of 2024 recruiting game after receiving its first public verbal commitment from Junior National qualifier Devin Dilger of Macomb, Michigan. He told Swimming World:. “I am very proud and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study...
GAINESVILLE, FL
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game

Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
PIEDMONT, CA
SwimInfo

ASCA Presents Swimming Coach Appreciation Week October 2-8, 2022

Ft. Lauderdale (FL) — The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) is encouraging everyone in the swimming community—swimmers, parents, volunteers and businesses—to make a point to recognize the outstanding coaches in their lives during Swimming Coach Appreciation Week, Oct. 2-8, 2022. To help coaches feel the love, ASCA...
FLORIDA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move

Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says

(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School

Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
OAKLAND, CA
earnthenecklace.com

David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?

For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner

Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
BERKELEY, CA
lbhsnews.com

California mandates FAFSA for graduation – here’s everything you need to know

A new requirement for graduation has been added by the state of California — students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The FAFSA awards roughly $112 billion to students each year, $3.75 billion of which went unclaimed last year. In an attempt to encourage students to claim this money, California joined Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, Illinois and Alabama by instating this requirement.
CALIFORNIA STATE

