East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
SwimInfo
Devin Dilger Gives Florida Gators First Class of 2024 Verbal Pledge
NEW COMMIT: The University of Florida has officially entered the Class of 2024 recruiting game after receiving its first public verbal commitment from Junior National qualifier Devin Dilger of Macomb, Michigan. He told Swimming World:. “I am very proud and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study...
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game
Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
SwimInfo
ASCA Presents Swimming Coach Appreciation Week October 2-8, 2022
Ft. Lauderdale (FL) — The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) is encouraging everyone in the swimming community—swimmers, parents, volunteers and businesses—to make a point to recognize the outstanding coaches in their lives during Swimming Coach Appreciation Week, Oct. 2-8, 2022. To help coaches feel the love, ASCA...
Hanford Sentinel
Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
Eater
Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move
Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Bay Area woman celebrates 101st birthday at school named after her
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) — The nation’s oldest living and now retired National Park Ranger celebrated her 101st birthday Wednesday. Betty Reid Soskin, a Bay Area civil rights icon, received a warm welcome at the school named after her just one year ago. The Betty Reid Soskin Middle School is located in El Sobrante, an […]
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
KTLA.com
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
NBC Bay Area
King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School
Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
earnthenecklace.com
David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?
For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
The parent shared that though the security guard, who works at the King Estates Campus, was shot himself, he still went to provide aid to a wounded student instead of going to hide. "Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today," Juarez said.
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
lbhsnews.com
California mandates FAFSA for graduation – here’s everything you need to know
A new requirement for graduation has been added by the state of California — students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The FAFSA awards roughly $112 billion to students each year, $3.75 billion of which went unclaimed last year. In an attempt to encourage students to claim this money, California joined Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, Illinois and Alabama by instating this requirement.
