Bears RB Khalil Herbert nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Bears running back Khalil Herbert has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week following his dominant performance in Chicago’s 23-20 win over the Texans.

Herbert replaced an injured David Montgomery, who exited the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter, and he led a Bears rushing attack that gained 281 yards on the ground.

Herbert had a career day against Houston, where he carried the ball 20 times for 157 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. It was made all the more impressive considering the Texans knew the Bears were going to run the football given their passing game woes.

Former Bears/current Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Browns running back Nick Chubb are also nominated.

You can vote for Herbert on Twitter or NFL.com.

Montgomery is officially considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, per head coach Matt Eberflus. If Montgomery can’t go next Sunday, it’ll be Herbert carrying the workload again against the Giants in Week 4.

