Carolina Renaissance Festival Closed on Saturday
Let’s get past this bad weather, then get on with the merriment and turkey legs! The Carolina Renaissance Festival will be closed on Saturday. We found this out through their Facebook page. The festival will be closed Saturday October 1 due to the extreme weather conditions predicted because of...
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
THE PINT-SIZED FOODIE: An introduction to The Penguin
Each month, our 9-year-old resident foodie visits a different Charlotte-area restaurant that’s kid-friendly—but not a kid-topia. He orders something he’s never tried before and reports back with his recommendations for kids and their parents. Here is his review of The Penguin in Dilworth. What we ordered:. We...
Cameron’s Review of Charlotte’s New Restaurant: Dave’s Hot Chicken
New restaurant alert; Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally opening in Charlotte!. Almost a year ago to the day, I shared with you that Charlotte would be getting a new Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since then, I have patiently waited and watched as the restaurant has been going up in my neighborhood in Charlotte.
Pedaling for Payton with the Ace & TJ Show
The Ace & TJ Show is proud to announce that the kick-off for Pedaling for Payton will happen on October 7, 2022. As part of Payton’s Promise, a charity to help with community assistance efforts. The Ace & TJ Show has always had a special place in which they wanted to help others and now is their chance with Payton’s Promise.
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
Charlotte Motor Speedway Offering Shelter For Hurricane Evacuees
The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host hurricane Ian evacuees starting today (Wednesday), People traveling from Florida or anywhere in the United States effected by the heavy storms will have a place to stay. Rock City Campground can be home for hundreds if need be while they seek safety and shelter....
Rebranding for Charlotte's Epicenter and YMCA programs, more development in Kannapolis
Charlotte's Epicenter is back in the headlines. A new developer has some changes in mind for the 300,000 square foot entertainment area, as well as a rebranding. For more on what the move means for uptown, WFAE's Woody Cain speaks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy.
Charlotte, North Carolina’s EpiCentre Has A New Name
According to WSOC TV, real estate company CBRE says there will be changes to the EpiCentre property in uptown Charlotte. One of them is a new name. The property has been renamed, Queen City Quarter. CBRE said it expects to complete significant repairs to the courtyard, parking garage, patios and...
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
Fall Festival Canceled
Due to Hurricane Ian, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall Festival scheduled for this Saturday as safety is our number one priority. We don’t like to cancel events, but unfortunately, we can’t control the weather, and Saturday’s forecast is calling for potential heavy rain and wind.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
North Carolina Animal Rescue Hosting ‘Dogtoberfest’
Oktoberfest…it’s not just for people anymore! Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina invites you to party with your pooch at Dogtoberfest on Saturday, October 8th. Do they make lederhosen for dogs?. This fun family-friendly event will include food trucks, a doggy treat truck, beer garden, dog costume contest,...
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
