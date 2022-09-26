Read full article on original website
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28
Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28 Years Old
RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine has passed away aged just 28, her family has revealed. Valentine, who was born as George Ward, died on Sunday and has been remembered as an ambassador of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) community. The drag queen's family announced the death in...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
25-year-old drag queen and 'Dancing Diva' died after collapsing on stage mid-performance
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released
South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
Camilla isn’t the woman who almost destroyed the monarchy – she’s the one helping to save it
WHEN the history of the 21st Century is written and we look back on events with the dispassionate gaze of hindsight, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will be remembered for one big thing. The King’s wife, though a person of past controversy, will, in my view, be judged not as the...
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
BBC
Boy's stag photo scoops Wildlife Photographer of the Year accolade
An eight-year-old boy who snapped a stunning shot of a deer in the snow in a London park has scooped a top photography award. Joshua Cox was just six years old when he captured the majestic animal in Richmond Park last January with a camera he had received for Christmas.
Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service
Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Good News Network
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma
Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
