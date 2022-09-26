ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
Daily Mail

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
USA TODAY

The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'

LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
BBC

Boy's stag photo scoops Wildlife Photographer of the Year accolade

An eight-year-old boy who snapped a stunning shot of a deer in the snow in a London park has scooped a top photography award. Joshua Cox was just six years old when he captured the majestic animal in Richmond Park last January with a camera he had received for Christmas.
Daily Mail

Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
