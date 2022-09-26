ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Phone Arena

The real star of Pixel 7 October event has only just been revealed

With the formal launch of the Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch around the corner, new information about the devices has been leaking left and right. Some of that new info came straight from Google as the company has shown that it would rather leak its devices itself than let leakers do it. The company has managed to keep one product a secret so far but a tipster has now revealed the entire fall lineup in full.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?

When Apple decides to go big, there is no going back - and the Apple Watch Ultra is as big as you can reasonably get. The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date. It comes packed with a multitude of features, a rugged body with an all-new design and a battery that can last you more than twice as more than any other Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The foldable iPhone is a pipe dream: here’s why Apple probably won’t do it

A bold statement, isn’t it? Apple will never make anything foldable. Unlike Samsung, Apple is never rushing when it comes to new hardware advancements. The Cupertino company has always been that cool, laid back kid who wants to see if something sticks before it ‘reinvents’ it, and doesn’t like to bet chaotically.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect

Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series

During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8 release date, price, and features

On September 7th, Apple's latest iteration of its signature Apple Watch wearable made its debut alongside the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple actually announced three separate devices: an Apple Watch 8, a more affordable Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, and finally, stole the show with the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, the first of its kind. The latter is a more durable and long-lasting version of the Apple Watch, suitable for more adventurous individuals.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Unofficial Pixel Watch tried to pair with random phone inside mall

Just yesterday we showed you a photo of the Google Pixel Watch retail box which had been spotted at a Target distribution center. The device hasn't even been officially unveiled yet as Google's next Made by Google event won't take place until October 6th. But now comes some news that is even more interesting than the discovery of the Pixel Watch box; a Redditor in Australia says that while walking inside a mall in Sydney, Australia, he received a request on his phone to pair with a Pixel Watch.
NFL
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8: Will old bands fit the new watch?

The Apple Watch 8 is just as much a piece of invaluable technology as it is a fashion statement. However, given how conservative Apple’s designs are, users might have to look towards the Apple Watch band in order to truly make the most out of their Apple Watch 8.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs

During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google shuts down Stadia, all customers getting refunds

Google has a long history of killing off its services, despite vouching that they are here to stay. Granted, the search giant is always looking for ways to make its users happier, let’s not forget that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. That said, Google’s graveyard...
INTERNET

