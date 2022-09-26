Sights and Sounds: Frankfort Beach

Monday was the national kick off event for Blessings in a Backpack, a national program with a local chapter in Traverse City. Volunteers come together each week during the school year to package up bags with meals in them for children to take home. This allows children to have access to food during the weekend while they’re not in school. This year the chapter will be helping to supply food for about 450 students in Grand Traverse County as well as in five neighboring counties. This program has been available to students for about ten years.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO