ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Labor Law#Wage Theft#The Department Of Labor#Allied Trades#Cohen College Prep High
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Immigration
WAFB

Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. “It’s the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season,” she said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy