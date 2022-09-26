Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watchdog group says Mayor Cantrell may be living rent free in city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission sent the New Orleans City Council a report Thursday requesting an investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. The MCC report includes photographs of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment in...
"Policing alone is not enough" - organizations and former Mayor offer additional solutions to city's crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — Organizations and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial say there are solutions to help curb the city's crime problem, solutions they say can be put into effect immediately. New Orleans is being labeled the murder capital of the nation. According to the New Orleans Police Department...
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Prayers, additional education won't cut crime; tough judicial action might
I’m glad to see that recently Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul have decided to take crime seriously. Maybe the mayor can get together with local preachers and have another prayer service. Maybe she can give more money for reading and art sessions to make the thugs give up the life of crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
fox8live.com
Former mayoral administrations say city-owned Pontalba apartment was never lived in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Lee Zurik investigation finding New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent, FOX 8 contacted the administrations of all prior New Orleans mayors to discuss how the apartment was used during their terms. The...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends administration as recall organizers cite progress on signatures
Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her administration’s work to fix roads, fight crime and fund nonprofit programs on Tuesday, while halfway across the city two of her biggest antagonists gave an update on their attempt to remove her from office. In what amounted to dueling news conferences, one on the...
fox8live.com
Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
NOLA.com
Louisiana Attorney General sidesteps Lakefront Management Authority open meetings complaint
The Attorney General’s Office has washed its hands of complaints made by lawyers for a state agency overseeing lakefront property in New Orleans, declining to weigh in on whether a private meeting of the agency's board members where they allegedly plotted to oust the executive director violated the law.
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. “It’s the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season,” she said.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
Inspector General: NOLA Sewerage & Water Board worker threatened meter maid on social media
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General says a Sewerage & Water Board employee posted threatening comments about a parking enforcement officer.
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
Comments / 3