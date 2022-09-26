Read full article on original website
venicegov.com
Interstate 75 over the Myakka River is open at this time. Exit 182 at Sumter Blvd. is still closed.
The Myakka River at Laurel Road reached peak flood stage last night and is causing shallow street flooding in numerous areas in North Venice, including East Laurel Road, Venetian Golf and River Club, and Toscana Isles. The Myakka River water level is now dropping and the City will continue to...
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Treasure Island To Shut Down Wastewater Collection System, Don’t Flush Or Shower After 6 PM
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The city of Treasure Island will begin shutting down the wastewater collection system at 6 p.m. Residents/businesses are asked to NOT flush toilets, use showers, sinks, etc. Treasure Island Police Department has begun limiting traffic onto Treasure Island ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
Storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor
The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and residents are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. There are a few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Manatee County has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Zone A beginning at 8 a.m. Leadership is also suggesting a voluntary evacuation of Zone B. This comes following the updated forecast of Hurricane Ian. “We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our...
sarasotamagazine.com
Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee
As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
Mysuncoast.com
Evacuation Guides: Know Your Level/Zone before you go!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keeping track of evacuation zones can be tricky piled on top of all the other stress that oncoming storms bring. As Hurricane Ian approaches the Suncoast, you can find evacuation information for Sarasota and Manatee County here. As of Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota residents in Levels A...
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
Mysuncoast.com
Water to be shut off to Island of Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Utilities will be cutting off water to the island of Venice Tuesday night in advance of Hurricane Ian. This will happen around 8 p.m. Water service will be left off throughout the duration of the storm and while any repairs are completed.
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has expanded evacuation orders to include Zone B, emergency officials said Tuesday. During a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Sarasota Tuesday morning, the county emergency management director, Ed McCrane, announced people living in Zone B are also be asked to evacuate. “Because of the change in the track this morning, we are now adding Level B,” McCrane said.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota and Manatee Counties Will Shut Off Water to Barrier Islands Ahead of Hurricane Ian
In anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County Utilities will shut off water service to residents and businesses located on Siesta Key and Casey Key on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After water service ends, county utilities customers will not have water for use. Residents and businesses are encouraged plan accordingly. Sarasota County is currently calling for evacuation orders for those in Level A.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happens to the Homeless During a Hurricane?
As Hurricane Ian approaches, most of us are busy worrying about having enough canned tuna or a generator to make sure we don’t go without air conditioning for more than 24 hours. But what happens to Sarasota’s homeless residents? There are an estimated 1,200 unsheltered people in our area...
Bay News 9
Trash collection changes for Manatee, Polk counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
As residents prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, officials with Manatee County and Polk County announced changes to the trash pickup schedules. According to a tweet from Manatee County, every effort will be made to pickup trash Monday and Tuesday. If you need to make a trip to the Lena Road Landfill, its hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
usf.edu
Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts
In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
Pinellas County Sheriff Restricting Access To Barrier Islands In Preparation For Hurricane Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas deputies will be restricting access to the Pinellas County barrier islands starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Only residents or citizens with legitimate businesses will be allowed access. The restricted access will
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County flooding possibility from Hurricane Ian
Flooding could be a major factor in communities like Arcadia that were already under flood warnings without the threat of a powerful storm system like Hurricane Ian. Residents who live along the Peace River in DeSoto County are not wasting any time preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Bert...
