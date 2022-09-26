ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Longboat Observer

FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and residents are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. There are a few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.
sarasotamagazine.com

Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee

As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Evacuation Guides: Know Your Level/Zone before you go!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keeping track of evacuation zones can be tricky piled on top of all the other stress that oncoming storms bring. As Hurricane Ian approaches the Suncoast, you can find evacuation information for Sarasota and Manatee County here. As of Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota residents in Levels A...
Mysuncoast.com

Water to be shut off to Island of Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Utilities will be cutting off water to the island of Venice Tuesday night in advance of Hurricane Ian. This will happen around 8 p.m. Water service will be left off throughout the duration of the storm and while any repairs are completed.
VENICE, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has expanded evacuation orders to include Zone B, emergency officials said Tuesday. During a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Sarasota Tuesday morning, the county emergency management director, Ed McCrane, announced people living in Zone B are also be asked to evacuate. “Because of the change in the track this morning, we are now adding Level B,” McCrane said.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota and Manatee Counties Will Shut Off Water to Barrier Islands Ahead of Hurricane Ian

In anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County Utilities will shut off water service to residents and businesses located on Siesta Key and Casey Key on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After water service ends, county utilities customers will not have water for use. Residents and businesses are encouraged plan accordingly. Sarasota County is currently calling for evacuation orders for those in Level A.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happens to the Homeless During a Hurricane?

As Hurricane Ian approaches, most of us are busy worrying about having enough canned tuna or a generator to make sure we don’t go without air conditioning for more than 24 hours. But what happens to Sarasota’s homeless residents? There are an estimated 1,200 unsheltered people in our area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Trash collection changes for Manatee, Polk counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

As residents prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, officials with Manatee County and Polk County announced changes to the trash pickup schedules. According to a tweet from Manatee County, every effort will be made to pickup trash Monday and Tuesday. If you need to make a trip to the Lena Road Landfill, its hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts

In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County flooding possibility from Hurricane Ian

Flooding could be a major factor in communities like Arcadia that were already under flood warnings without the threat of a powerful storm system like Hurricane Ian. Residents who live along the Peace River in DeSoto County are not wasting any time preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Bert...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

