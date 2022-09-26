ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Boston

Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin

Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior

His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
