Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin
Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior
His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
There is NO quarterback controversy in Dallas right? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys insider Matt Mosley joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas despite Cooper Rush's great play in his past two starts. Colin reacts to Matt Mosleys's words.
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Joel Klatt previews No. 15 Washington vs. UCLA | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discusses No. 15 Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins. He says the Huskies are sneakily good this season. Quarterback Michael Penix leads the nation in passing and is throwing 347 yards per game.
Joel Klatt previews No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previews No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan has the No. 1 scoring offense in the country and they are playing against the No. 1 scoring defense of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Klatt talks J.J. McCarthy and how the Hawkeyes can capitalize on potential mistakes.
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
