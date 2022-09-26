ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Rifa hosts 17th annual Canstruction event

JACKSON, Tenn.– Regional Interfaith Association, also known as RIFA, held its 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser Thursday. “Teams have participated and they built out structures on Tuesday, there were judges on Wednesday, and tonight is our big awards night. We’ll reveal to the community who has the best of show, who has built the best structure,” says assistant director of RIFA, Shaun Powers.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday. The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths. Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and...
JACKSON, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Jackson, TN
Education
City
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Workforce preparations discussed as Blue Oval project breaks ground

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, a panel of workforce development professionals met to discuss plans and needs from the community for the upcoming Blue Oval project. “I would say the number one thing we’re looking at right now is labor force participation, that is on everyone’s radar at the moment,” said Kristie Bennett, Lead Regional Director for West TN, Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Theatre Guild presents “Oscar and Felix”

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theatre Guild hosted a preview of its upcoming performance “Oscar and Felix”, by Neil Simon. The play will officially be held starting Thursday September 29th through October 2nd. It will be held at the the Ned McWherter cultural arts center. The...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Teams begin building for RIFA’s annual ‘Canstruction’ competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Can building began Tuesday for RIFA’s 17th Annual Canstruction event. It’s a competition hosted by RIFA at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Teams bring in various canned goods and construct them into art. These art structures are then judged and a winner for Best Build is awarded.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

High schoolers get personal experience with West TN colleges, universities

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted this year’s Jackson-wide College Fair. The annual event is held by one of three colleges and universities in the city. This year, the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted the event. Representatives from colleges all over Tennessee and neighboring states set...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Garrett Evans

Garrett Evans joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in September 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Garrett was born and raised in Jackson, TN. He attended JCS from preschool to eighth grade. After, he attended and graduated from South Side High School in 2016. During high school, Garrett spent his...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
JACKSON, TN
hcmc-tn.org

HCMC Adds Griffin Wood, MSPAS, PA-C to Hospitalist Team

Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center recently announced that Griffin Wood, PA-C has joined the Hospitalist team at HCMC. Wood will replace long-time Hospitalist team member, Philip McCain, PA-C, who is moving to HCMC’s Emergency Department. Wood, a native of Paris, TN, is a 2014 graduate of...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Paul Leon Davenport, Sr.

Paul Leon Davenport, Sr. passed away on September 26, 2022 at the age of 81 in his home in La Grange, Tennessee. Paul battled a long-time illness and showed his strength in his final days as he did for his entire life to the family and friends that knew him.
LA GRANGE, TN
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries

Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Anthony Jerome Bennett

Services for Mr. Anthony Jerome Bennett, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Bennett, you can go to our...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Javion D. Mayo

Mr. Javion D. Mayo was born on November 13, 2000, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 21, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 6:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Montgomery Cemetery.
JACKSON, TN

