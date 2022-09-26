Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School celebrates 2022 Homecoming/ recognizes homecoming court
Before the big homecoming game last week against Obion County, Chester County High School recognized the homecoming royalty for this year. Senior Kristen Daniel was crowned Homecoming Queen that evening. Daniel is the survivor from a wreck that occurred in May 2020 which was fatal for three other girls and...
WBBJ
Rifa hosts 17th annual Canstruction event
JACKSON, Tenn.– Regional Interfaith Association, also known as RIFA, held its 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser Thursday. “Teams have participated and they built out structures on Tuesday, there were judges on Wednesday, and tonight is our big awards night. We’ll reveal to the community who has the best of show, who has built the best structure,” says assistant director of RIFA, Shaun Powers.
WBBJ
Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday. The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths. Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and...
WBBJ
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
WBBJ
Workforce preparations discussed as Blue Oval project breaks ground
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, a panel of workforce development professionals met to discuss plans and needs from the community for the upcoming Blue Oval project. “I would say the number one thing we’re looking at right now is labor force participation, that is on everyone’s radar at the moment,” said Kristie Bennett, Lead Regional Director for West TN, Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
WBBJ
Jackson Theatre Guild presents “Oscar and Felix”
DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theatre Guild hosted a preview of its upcoming performance “Oscar and Felix”, by Neil Simon. The play will officially be held starting Thursday September 29th through October 2nd. It will be held at the the Ned McWherter cultural arts center. The...
WBBJ
Teams begin building for RIFA’s annual ‘Canstruction’ competition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Can building began Tuesday for RIFA’s 17th Annual Canstruction event. It’s a competition hosted by RIFA at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Teams bring in various canned goods and construct them into art. These art structures are then judged and a winner for Best Build is awarded.
WBBJ
High schoolers get personal experience with West TN colleges, universities
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted this year’s Jackson-wide College Fair. The annual event is held by one of three colleges and universities in the city. This year, the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted the event. Representatives from colleges all over Tennessee and neighboring states set...
WBBJ
Garrett Evans
Garrett Evans joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in September 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Garrett was born and raised in Jackson, TN. He attended JCS from preschool to eighth grade. After, he attended and graduated from South Side High School in 2016. During high school, Garrett spent his...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Adds Griffin Wood, MSPAS, PA-C to Hospitalist Team
Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center recently announced that Griffin Wood, PA-C has joined the Hospitalist team at HCMC. Wood will replace long-time Hospitalist team member, Philip McCain, PA-C, who is moving to HCMC’s Emergency Department. Wood, a native of Paris, TN, is a 2014 graduate of...
WBBJ
Paul Leon Davenport, Sr.
Paul Leon Davenport, Sr. passed away on September 26, 2022 at the age of 81 in his home in La Grange, Tennessee. Paul battled a long-time illness and showed his strength in his final days as he did for his entire life to the family and friends that knew him.
WBBJ
Tennessee National Guard to aid with recovery efforts in FL following Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Tenn.–The Volunteer State once again proves why it has that nickname. The Tennessee National Guard has been requested by the state of Florida. The National Guard convoy was spotted Thursday driving through Jackson around 1 p.m. The convoy consisted of various units from all over Tennessee. These units...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries
Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
WBBJ
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
WBBJ
Mr. Anthony Jerome Bennett
Services for Mr. Anthony Jerome Bennett, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Bennett, you can go to our...
Tennessee State searching for first win as it hosts Lane College
Tennessee State is looking for its first win of the season against Lane College, but it may have to do so without its starter. The post Tennessee State searching for first win as it hosts Lane College appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
WBBJ
Mr. Javion D. Mayo
Mr. Javion D. Mayo was born on November 13, 2000, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 21, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 6:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Montgomery Cemetery.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 29, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23 day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Martha Rhea Lewis who died August 4, 2022, were issued to Mary Rhea Long by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for Chester County, Tennessee. All persons,...
