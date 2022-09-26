The Slugg’s Bluff climbing area offers a quartzite cliff with 10 sports routes, a dozen trad lines, and lots of potential for more. Just outside of Michigan’s Palmer swamp lies Slugg’s Bluff, a small crag with a modest amount of sport and trad lines. For the locals who love climbing there, it’s no longer just a place to hang on the weekend — it’s their responsibility.

