Chelan County Extending Fire Restrictions Thru Mid October
The Chelan County fire marshal is temporarily extending the current fire ratings and restrictions for an extra two weeks, or until wildfire conditions ease. County Code requires travel and activity restrictions related to wildfires expire on October 1st, but the fire marshall has an option to change that deadline. Chelan...
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley
A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
US 2 Reopening Unclear as Bolt Creek Fire Runs Its Course
US 2 will remain closed indefinitely as firefighters let the Bolt Creek Fire run its course, decreasing wildfire threats in the long-term. US 2 is closed between MP 46 and 50 due to increased fire activity and hazardous trees following on the road. Since Sep. 10, the Bolt Creek Fire...
White River, Irving Peak Fires Now Merged
The White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are now connected, having merged while they've slowly burned downhill. They've burned close to each other since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain. Heather Appelhoff with the U.S. Forest Service says the fires...
Spokesperson says Bolt Creek Fire “Burning Itself Out”
Warmer and drier weather has intensified activity on the Bolt Creek Fire about 15 miles west of Stevens Pass to start the week. The blaze has now torched over 11,000 acres since igniting on September 10, and is currently listed as just seven percent contained. Public Information Officer, Lauren Woras,...
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth
A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
Chelan PUD Seeking Suggestions For Upgrades At Daroga State Park
Chelan PUD is asking for public comment on how to make upgrades at Daroga State Park near Orondo. They've posted an online survey with questions about specific playground features, and questions on how to make the park inclusive and safe for kids. Daroga State Park covers 140-acres off of U.S....
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting
Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, both directions of US...
More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires
Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend
Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires. On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other. After 30 minutes of searching...
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force
The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
Chelan Douglas Health Board Member To Continue Criticism Of COVID Vaccine
A member of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health is vowing to continue to bring up safety concerns over COVID-19 vaccinations after his latest effort. Bill Sullivan asked the board at its most recent meeting to create a committee to study information the Health District gives to people before they get the vaccine, as well as the consent form they sign before getting the shot.
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
