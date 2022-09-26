Read full article on original website
Beautiful Friday & weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We finally turned the corner around Mid-Michigan on our Thursday and more of the same is expected as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend. High pressure takes control of our weather story, bringing us a quieter pattern and also a drier pattern,...
Perfect football weather Friday & a gorgeous weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High pressure has made for some fantastic weather leading into this Friday. We’ll continue with sunshine after a foggy/frosty start, and the weekend also holds more bright skies too. For forecasts of some of your favorite high school teams facing off this evening for Friday Night Lights, click here!
Frost & freeze possible tonight, brighter skies finally return Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds have been fairly stubborn around Mid-Michigan lately, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Showers have tapered off in most areas today, and even in locations where they’ve made an appearance at times today, we should finally see them come to an end there tonight. Clearing skies will also return, bringing us sunshine again tomorrow. And the best news? It’ll be sticking around for awhile.
Showers end for some tonight, continue near the lakeshore tomorrow, brighter Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fall showers have continued around Mid-Michigan as expected today, but we’re finally on the tail end of these showers and improvement isn’t too far off!. While we do need the rain occasionally, we’ll take as much sun as we can get before it becomes...
Frost-freeze concerns tonight, beautiful stretch later this week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Chances of isolated showers will remain near the lakeshore today. The big story is the frost-freeze potential which exists for the northern half of our viewing area. More information on current frost and freeze alerts can be found in the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Gas prices are up in Michigan
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
Gas expert explains why gas prices are higher in Mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy tells us issues at two refineries in our region are the reason behind higher gas prices in Mid-Michigan. He says a month ago, there was an electrical fire at a BP refinery in Indiana. Then about a couple of weeks later, there was a deadly fire at a BP refinery in Ohio.
Florida Prepares for Hurricane Ian
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Florida residents are being told to evacuate immediately, as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the sunshine state. “We have 65 tractor trailer loads of supplies that have already been moved to Jacksonville, said Michelle Gallagher, Executive director of the northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross, “They’re just waiting to be deployed so we can get them out to people as quickly as possible.”
Mid-Michigan native evacuates ahead of Ian
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on today. Here are the top stories we're following today. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. TV 5 News Update: Wednesday Evening, Sept. 28th. Updated:...
Excellence in Education
Approved By Michigan Strategic Fund. A play sought to address various issues teenage populations face in the form of a creative play on stage showing they aren’t alone. Florida residents are being told to evacuate immediately, as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the sunshine state. TV 5 News...
Police, school proud of response to Bridgeport High School stabbing
BRIDGEPORT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bridgeport Charter Township Police Department and the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community District said they are proud of the response from officials to a stabbing at Bridgeport High School last week. Two students were injured in the incident on Sept. 22. An 18-year-old student has since been...
Gov. Announces Tax-Tree Student Loan Forgiveness
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition that can...
Absentee ballots available for November elections
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Absentee ballots are now available for the Nov. 8 election. The ballots are being mailed to Michigan voters who have requested them. “Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, and the right to vote at their polling place on election day,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Every option is secure, and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately thanks to the professional election officials and workers across the state.”
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
State announces $1.9M in funding to create family resource centers
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The state announced $1.9 million in funding to create six family resource centers to help prevent child abuse and neglect. Children Trust Michigan and the Children’s Services Agency, which are a part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will fund the initiative. “We...
Michigan will not tax forgiven student loans
LANSING Mich. (WNEM) – Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement today. It will affect anyone who benefits from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program or other student loan forgiveness. Whitmer says approximately 1.4 million Michigan residents are eligible for relief.
