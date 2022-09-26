ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The appetite for Betty White memorabilia exceeded all expectations this weekend, after an auction that was estimated to bring maybe $600,000 made more than $4 million.About 1,600 pieces of memorabilia from Betty White's life and career were sold in Beverly Hills this weekend, making six times more than Julien's Auctions originally estimated."You would be hard-pressed to find an individual as iconic and well-loved as Betty White, whose impact is absolutely multi-generational," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement.A director's chair used by White during the production of "Golden Girls" sold for $76,800, far exceeding its original estimate of $1,000. Scripts from the show's pilot and final episodes, which were signed by the cast, sold for $57,600 and $51,000, respectively.A sapphire and diamond ring worn on "The Mary Tyler Moore show" sold for $32,000, 35 times its original estimate, Julien's Auctions said. And it wasn't just show business items that fetched a high price. A 1950s oil painting of White sold for $43,700.Betty White died at the age of 99, just before her 100th birthday, on New Year's Eve of 2021.
Entertainment
