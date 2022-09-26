Read full article on original website
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired
Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News
Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled. The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled. FCS program Stetson will...
Mickey Joseph after Thursday's practice: 'I think they're going to fly around'
As Mark Whipple said the other day, there's a bad taste in your mouth when you take a rough loss before a bye, which was useful extra time but also a long wait when you are eager to put a better performance on film. On Thursday, two days before the...
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
247Sports
Wolverines make final four for elite offensive lineman
Michigan recently made the final four for 2023 Top100 offensive lineman Spencer Fano, he reported via his Twitter account. The Wolverines were joined by Utah, BYU and Oregon. The Provo (UT) Timpview star has long been listed as a top target on 247Sports for the Wolverines. Fano has been on...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach
One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
Week 7 high school football scoreboard
The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
247Sports
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Michigan 'looks like an NFL defense'
Below are notable quotes from Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz when he previewed the Michigan game on Tuesday afternoon:. With Michigan coming to town, we have a tough challenge here. Traditionally they’ve been one of the best teams in the conference and might as well say best teams in the country, as well. Had a really good year last year, and they’ve continued that play moving forward into this season, so they’re off to a really good start.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
247Sports
