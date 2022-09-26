ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

philomathnews.com

Oregon West volleyball showdown goes to Sweet Home

In a key early-season volleyball battle with impacts on the top third of the Oregon West Conference standings, Sweet Home overcame an early deficit to knock off Philomath in four sets on Thursday evening. The Huskies got the win, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-23. Sweet Home improved to 3-1 in...
SWEET HOME, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath boys post 3-1 soccer win over Newport to remain unbeaten

On a windy afternoon on Philomath High’s home pitch, the Newport boys soccer team came to town in search of an upset. The Cubs had pushed Philomath to the limit during the Warriors’ state championship season in 2021 and brought a 3-1-1 record into Tuesday afternoon’s game.
PHILOMATH, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR
Philomath, OR
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
philomathnews.com

‘Through a Veteran’s Lens’ exhibit to open at The Arts Center

A new exhibit entitled “Through a Veteran’s Lens” will open Thursday at The Arts Center in Corvallis and remain in place through Nov. 12, organizers announced. The show highlights photographic works of veterans in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. The exhibit is a partnership between The Arts...
CORVALLIS, OR
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KOIN 6 News

OSU apologizing for sign at USC game

Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Love of Learning: Remembering Fireman 1st Class Henry Quetschke

When you stop by the Philomath Post Office, you may look up at the flagpole and notice the black and white POW/MIA flag flying underneath the United States Flag. This flag features the silhouette of a missing service person who was either captured and still confined as a prisoner of war somewhere or went missing in action during wartime.
PHILOMATH, OR
kcfmradio.com

Motorcycle Death; EV Showcase; Vax Clinic; City Meeting Schedule; Clamming

Motorcycle Death (update) The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
FLORENCE, OR
KXL

Oregon State University Student Seriously Hurt In Alleged Hit And Run

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Police in Corvallis are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near Oregon State University. The incident happened Monday night when witnesses found 21-year-old student Aliyah Lopez hurt on the ground after being hit by a car. She is currently being treated for traumatic...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

South Umpqua High School students shaken up after overdose incident

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Some students at South Umpqua High School are shaken up after a classmate overdosed at school Wednesday morning. School officials sent out a message saying emergency personnel were on-scene immediately, and that the student who overdosed is now safe with family. "Its not what it was...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR

