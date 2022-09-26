Pictured (L-R): Ron White, Robyn Corkins (nominator), Nathan McAlister (President, Bayard Betterment), Kristen. Crouthamel (10 Squared Women of Guthrie County representative) The 102 Women of Guthrie County recently presented a $10,900 check to the Bayard Betterment Foundation last week following their third quarterly donation of 2022. Members selected the 501(C)(3) organization based on its track record of improvements in and around the community, including playground equipment replacement, new shelter house construction, and more. The Bayard Betterment Foundation intends to use the funds from the 102 Women of Guthrie County to further improvements to the aging Bayard Community Center. Foundation President Nathan McAlister says, “The first priority is to make the restrooms at the Community Center handicap accessible. Once that is completed, other much-needed improvements will be addressed.” This latest donation pushed the 102 Women of Guthrie County beyond a significant fundraising milestone. Since its founding in 2017, the group has raised over $250,000 to support local projects, organizations, initiatives, and more. They raise these funds quarterly with a $100 donation from each member and vote to select from nominated projects. Learn more about 102 Women of Guthrie County through the links included below.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO