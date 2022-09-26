Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
10-Squared Women Of Guthrie County Present $10,900 Donation To Bayard Betterment Foundation
Pictured (L-R): Ron White, Robyn Corkins (nominator), Nathan McAlister (President, Bayard Betterment), Kristen. Crouthamel (10 Squared Women of Guthrie County representative) The 102 Women of Guthrie County recently presented a $10,900 check to the Bayard Betterment Foundation last week following their third quarterly donation of 2022. Members selected the 501(C)(3) organization based on its track record of improvements in and around the community, including playground equipment replacement, new shelter house construction, and more. The Bayard Betterment Foundation intends to use the funds from the 102 Women of Guthrie County to further improvements to the aging Bayard Community Center. Foundation President Nathan McAlister says, “The first priority is to make the restrooms at the Community Center handicap accessible. Once that is completed, other much-needed improvements will be addressed.” This latest donation pushed the 102 Women of Guthrie County beyond a significant fundraising milestone. Since its founding in 2017, the group has raised over $250,000 to support local projects, organizations, initiatives, and more. They raise these funds quarterly with a $100 donation from each member and vote to select from nominated projects. Learn more about 102 Women of Guthrie County through the links included below.
1380kcim.com
Local Historical Society Invites Residents On Carroll County Ghost Town Tour This Weekend
The Carroll County Historical Society is kicking off October with a tour of local ghost sites, but not the ghosts that initially come to mind. On Sunday, Oct.2, the group will take a bus around the county to visit the locations of Carroll County’s ghost towns. Historical Society President Barbara Hackfort says most residents are familiar with the story of the former county seat, Carrollton, but various other ghost towns are not as well known.
1380kcim.com
Gregory Perrien of Altoona formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.
dmacc.edu
Media Advisory: DMACC President Rob Denson to Promote Trucking Jobs by Hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo
President Denson returns to his first employer decades later. DMACC President Rob Denson will spotlight the need for more truck drivers and the College’s marketing plans to recruit more students to the DMACC Transportation Institute by personally hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo. President Denson, likely the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
KCCI.com
City of Ames deems Main Street building 'dangerous'
AMES, Iowa — An old building is leaning so much toward the street that the city has shut down the sidewalk in front of it to keep people safe. Almost all of the buildings on Main Street in Ames are made of brick. But what used to be the Corner Pocket pool hall is starting to lean to the south.
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Harley Davidson Of Carroll’s Annual Toy Run Is This Weekend
Harley Davidson of Carroll’s annual toy run is coming up this weekend. On Sunday, October 2, motorcycle riders are encouraged to join the local business as they leave at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at different locations in town, such as Beer Thirty, Walgreens, BP Country Store, Bomgar’s, and the Harley Davidson Show Room. Food will be provided when the ride is finished. For more information on the event, individuals can contact Harley Davidson of Carroll at 712-792-1610.
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
1380kcim.com
Greene County Voters Are Encouraged To Attend A Meet the Candidates Night At the Churdan Public Library
Greene County residents are invited to a Meet the Candidates night at the Churdan Public Library next week. On Monday, October 3, candidates on the November 8 election ballot will be at the library starting at 7:00 p.m. Individuals in attendance will be Mike Holden and Dan Benitz, candidates for District 3 Supervisor, current District 3 Supervisor Dawn Rudoph, Recorder Deb McDonald, Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen, and County Attorney Thomas Laehn. Individuals with questions about the event can contact the Churdan Public Library at 515-389-3423. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, for the election and close at 8:00 p.m.
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
1380kcim.com
Marlene Sigmon of Sac City
Marlene Sigmon, age 84 of Sac City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at Loring Hospital in Sac City. Doris Marlene Shaw was born on February 26, 1938, the only child to parents Earl and Maude (Minglin) Shaw in Sac City, where she was raised and attended school. Marlene graduated with the class of 1956 from Sac City High School.
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
kwbg.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Signs Easement Agreements for 79% of Proposed Pipeline Route in Boone County, Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Summit Carbon Solutions today has released an announcement that the company has secured 79% of the easement agreements for the proposed pipeline in Boone County and 53% of the easements for the proposed route in Iowa. The company’s press release follows:. AMES, Iowa—Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
1380kcim.com
Ivadell Langel of Templeton
Ivadell Langel, age 91, of Templeton, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Addington Place of Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton. The Celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Music will be by Hannah Kerkhoff, Anna Langel and Templeton Men’s Choir. Mass servers will be Joseph Dea and Jaxson Klein. Gift Bearers will be Rosie Wernimont and Bonnie Pickhinke. Honorary casket bearers will be Dan Bauer, Jerry Brincks, Gene Brincks, Rich Halbur, Don Halbur and Steve Halbur. Casket bearers will be Sara Langel, Mitchell Langel, Anna Langel, Matt Langel, Ron Lutwitz, and Dave Bauer. The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will form an honor guard for the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Templeton.
KCCI.com
Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park
ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
Comments / 0