Plumb Joy
2d ago
What's wrong with keeping oaths, more people including cops, judges, politicians etc should try it. Also, why in America should people not be allowed to have different opinions, people against this are very dangerous.
12
Kent G. Robinson
2d ago
This article buries a false statement:“The list demonstrates the spread of an extremist group that played a leading role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and other anti-government protests.”No court has found that the political protest was an “insurrection.” The term has specific legal meaning. It has been adapted and maliciously and incorrectly used by the far left and their captive media.
4
M Jar
2d ago
This list should be celebrated! These people were courageous, proud Americans. I applaud them and thank them.
11
