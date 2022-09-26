ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Plumb Joy
2d ago

What's wrong with keeping oaths, more people including cops, judges, politicians etc should try it. Also, why in America should people not be allowed to have different opinions, people against this are very dangerous.

Kent G. Robinson
2d ago

This article buries a false statement:“The list demonstrates the spread of an extremist group that played a leading role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and other anti-government protests.”No court has found that the political protest was an “insurrection.” The term has specific legal meaning. It has been adapted and maliciously and incorrectly used by the far left and their captive media.

M Jar
2d ago

This list should be celebrated! These people were courageous, proud Americans. I applaud them and thank them.

westernslopenow.com

Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado

The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
City
Lakewood, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
COLORADO STATE
#Coloradans#Military Personnel#Ddosecrets#The Oath Keepers#Americans
9NEWS

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
lamarledger.com

Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard

Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise slightly, but experts aren’t worried yet

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly this week, but experts aren’t making much of it at this point. The number of new cases also ticked up a bit compared to the previous week, though the percentage of tests coming back positive remained unchanged. But the numbers are still within the general area where they’ve been fluctuating in recent weeks, said Bailey Fosdick, an associate professor of biostatistics and informatics at the Colorado School of Public Health.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Conservative Nonprofit To Hire Tina Peters To Spread The Big Lie

(MAGA job security — Promoted by Colorado Pols) Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

