Lake County Commissioners, Aug. 3, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Lake District Hospital had eight admissions and 62 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Monday, Sept. 26. There were 12 outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Police Seek Public's Help To Identify Human Remains
BEND, OR -- The Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains found last month in the Deschutes River north of Archie Briggs Road. On Saturday, August 27th, Bend Police officers responded and learned that a juvenile had been swimming in the river when she found what appeared to be human bones underwater. Officers recovered the remains, then contacted Bend Police detectives and the state medical examiner’s office, which confirmed the remains were human.
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
▶️ OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday. “Mr. Meyers had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound,” said Sgt. Jayson...
