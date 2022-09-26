Politicos to host a fundraiser for hurricane relief, while awaiting a decision on the Somos conference in Puerto Rico

Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstateny.com
Hochul’s law enforcement announcement conveniently helps her counteract Zeldin’s claims
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $50 million investment in local law enforcement agencies, law enforcement technologies and pretrial services at the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services public safety symposium in Albany on Wednesday morning. This official gubernatorial duty gave Hochul the perfect opportunity to reinforce her stance...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul up 17 points on Zeldin in latest Siena poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn’t have much to worry about in her bid for a full term as governor, according to a new Siena College poll. It has her leading Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin by 17 percentage points – 54% to 37% – which was an even larger gap than when Siena polled in early August. Although Zeldin maintained a narrow lead with independent voters, his support among his GOP base dropped from 84% to 77%. “To close or even narrow a 17-point gap, he would need to win a far greater share of independents, solidify Republican support, as well as pick off some more Democrats,” Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said in a statement. Hochul notably leads Zeldin among key suburban voters 50-45%, and holds a significant 61-29% lead among women.
cityandstateny.com
Protesters across the state rally against prison package restrictions
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers, advocates, and those who have served prison time protested against the state prison agency’s rules restricting package deliveries Tuesday morning. Simultaneous rallies were held at six different locations across the state, including outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office and in front of Sing Sing Correctional Facility.
Comments / 0