Politicos to host a fundraiser for hurricane relief, while awaiting a decision on the Somos conference in Puerto Rico

Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn’t have much to worry about in her bid for a full term as governor, according to a new Siena College poll. It has her leading Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin by 17 percentage points – 54% to 37% – which was an even larger gap than when Siena polled in early August. Although Zeldin maintained a narrow lead with independent voters, his support among his GOP base dropped from 84% to 77%. “To close or even narrow a 17-point gap, he would need to win a far greater share of independents, solidify Republican support, as well as pick off some more Democrats,” Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said in a statement. Hochul notably leads Zeldin among key suburban voters 50-45%, and holds a significant 61-29% lead among women.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO