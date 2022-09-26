Read full article on original website
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
One of Rochester’s Most Popular Breakfast Places Is Canceling Breakfast!
If you love breakfast, and you've grown to love cheesy hash browns done the Pescara way, I'm sorry to say your Gouda Hash Brown Days are numbered. They're shutting down breakfast!. Pescara Is Canceling Breakfast at Rochester's DoubleTree by Hilton. SE Minnesota has already had to contend with the end...
You Have to See Least Staged Home for Sale in Rochester
There is a home for sale at 403 5th Avenue NW here in Rochester, Minnesota. It has many bedrooms and enough bathrooms to go with those rooms. It also has a special surprise waiting for dancers eager to rent a room in this home. It has one more thing. The...
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
15 Best Grade Schools in Olmsted County for 2023
Each year updated rankings are released for the best schools in the country. Niche is one of the websites that do these rankings each year and they just came out with their results for 2023. I narrowed down the search to our neck of the woods in southeast Minnesota, Olmsted County, to see which schools ranked in the top 15.
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
Is Your Backyard Bonfire Legal in Rochester?
Having a bonfire is one of those things that makes fall in Minnesota so great. But just what are the laws concerning fires here in Rochester?. Some communities I lived in back when I was working in Wisconsin don't actually allow you to have any bonfires in your yard-- whether it's in a permanent fire pit in your backyard or in one of those portable fire pits that you can use anywhere, like on your driveway or patio.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
KEYC
Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
$85,000 Raised For Mental Health In SE Minnesota is Actually Beautiful
An Amazing Day At Rochester's Silver Lake for Mental Health. This weekend in Rochester, something completely amazing happened. The NAMIWalks for SEMN's goal was $75,000, and as I read the tally at the closing ceremony, "$85,000 has been raised to help people whose lives are touched by mental health issues!"
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Minnesota prides itself on being unique and charming. It’s a small lakeside town that is an artist’s dream. The people who live here work hard, but they play hard as well. Many people come here for boating and fishing but also for breweries and eateries. If...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Amazing Oktoberfest Event in Rochester Back for 2nd Year
If you are looking for some fun on Saturday, October 1st, a few Rochester, Minnesota businesses are opening up their parking lots and businesses for a huge Oktoberfest event...and everyone is invited!. 2nd Annual Oktoberfest is Happening in NE Rochester, Minnesota. I know you've heard of Oktoberfest. I mean, we...
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mayo Clinic in Rochester is One of the Best Hospitals for Nurses
It's common knowledge that Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota does amazing work. They're also known around the world, I mean, we've got world leaders and celebrities that come here for treatment. And now, Mayo Clinic is being recognized as a great place to work. This is according to rankings put...
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
