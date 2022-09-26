ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KFIL Radio

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward

The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!

What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
RED WING, MN
KFIL Radio

15 Best Grade Schools in Olmsted County for 2023

Each year updated rankings are released for the best schools in the country. Niche is one of the websites that do these rankings each year and they just came out with their results for 2023. I narrowed down the search to our neck of the woods in southeast Minnesota, Olmsted County, to see which schools ranked in the top 15.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin

(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
AUSTIN, MN
KFIL Radio

Is Your Backyard Bonfire Legal in Rochester?

Having a bonfire is one of those things that makes fall in Minnesota so great. But just what are the laws concerning fires here in Rochester?. Some communities I lived in back when I was working in Wisconsin don't actually allow you to have any bonfires in your yard-- whether it's in a permanent fire pit in your backyard or in one of those portable fire pits that you can use anywhere, like on your driveway or patio.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Sasquatch 107.7

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Minnesota prides itself on being unique and charming. It’s a small lakeside town that is an artist’s dream. The people who live here work hard, but they play hard as well. Many people come here for boating and fishing but also for breweries and eateries. If...
RED WING, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KFIL Radio

Amazing Oktoberfest Event in Rochester Back for 2nd Year

If you are looking for some fun on Saturday, October 1st, a few Rochester, Minnesota businesses are opening up their parking lots and businesses for a huge Oktoberfest event...and everyone is invited!. 2nd Annual Oktoberfest is Happening in NE Rochester, Minnesota. I know you've heard of Oktoberfest. I mean, we...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash

Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLS, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

