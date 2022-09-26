Extremely fertile entertainer Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday—little more than a week after the arrival of his ninth. Rise Cannon was born Sept. 23 to Brittany Bell, who has two other children with The Masked Singer host. In his Instagram post, Cannon, 41, paid tribute to Bell and her “matriarch energy,” and said the birth was “probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!” Cannon just welcomed a daughter, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole, and the mother of his 1-year-old twins, Abby De La Rosa, is also pregnant again.Read it at People

