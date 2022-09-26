Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas
Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
inforney.com
Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
inforney.com
Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3, but still hammers Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds, surge
MIAMI — After days of anxious waiting and preparation, Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 3 just hours after crashing ashore near Punta Gorda with “catastrophic” winds — marking the beginning of the end for the historic storm. However, Southwest Florida is still being pounded with...
inforney.com
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday
NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Hurricane Ian forecast to strike west Florida earlier and harder as track moves south
MIAMI — Hurricane Ian’s projected path shifted to the south Tuesday and farther away from Tampa Bay, a heavily populated region highly vulnerable to storm surge flooding, but the storm was still shaping up as a potential wide-ranging disaster for Florida. Much of the peninsula was under hurricane...
Comments / 0