Texas State

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas

Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
TEXAS STATE
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday

NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
TEXAS STATE
