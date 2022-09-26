Read full article on original website
KEYT
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of a prisoner labor shortage, not in retaliation for the strike. The Department of Corrections said in a statement that most of Alabama’s major mens prisons were still affected by work stoppages for a fourth day on Thursday. The department says it’s also canceling weekend visits. The federal government is suing the state over conditions in its prisons.
KEYT
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A father whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting says his family gets hit by another round of abuse whenever conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says something on his show about the massacre. Robbie Parker testified Thursday on the 11th day of Jones’ defamation trial in Connecticut. Jones and his company have been found liable for damages to several Sandy Hook families suing Jones for his calling the shooting a hoax. The jury will be deciding how much he should pay them. Parker and other relatives have testified about years of harassment, including in-person confrontations and death and rape threats by hoax believers. The trial continues Tuesday.
KEYT
After slamming Florida, Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
KEYT
Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida
As Florida wakes up Friday to apocalyptic, coast-to-coast damage — with searchers still going door-to-door and millions without power — deadly Hurricane Ian has begun lashing South Carolina, where an expected Friday afternoon landfall threatens more lethal flooding and could be powerful enough to alter the coastal landscape.
KEYT
Low water on the Mississippi River impacting barge traffic
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Parts of the Mississippi River are so low from weeks of drought that barge traffic is being limited at the worst possible time — as crop harvests begin. Some Mississippi River communities between St. Louis and New Orleans may see record low water levels in the coming days, including Caruthersville, Missouri, and Osceola, Arkansas. Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say that normally, tows are able to move 36 barges at a time. With the water level so low, shippers have voluntarily agreed to cut that to 25 barges. Corn and soybeans harvested in the early fall need to be moved, and barges are vital in getting the commodities from one place to another.
KEYT
Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams was on stage for an hour with radio and television host Charlamagne tha God and rapper 21 Savage when she faced a question from a skeptical audience member. “A lot of politicians speak about their plan and what they plan to do, but...
KEYT
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
KEYT
High stakes for O’Rourke in Texas governor’s debate Friday
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — That stakes are high for Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday night in his only debate against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. O’Rourke is trying to close in on two-term incumbent with six weeks until Election Day. Abbott has tried to refocus the race to his hard-line immigration measures on the U.S.-Mexico border as anger in Texas is apparent over a new abortion ban and the Uvalde school massacre. Early voting is set to begin in just over three weeks. O’Rourke has visited many strongly Republican counties in an effort to weaken the wall of rural support that’s helped the GOP offset losses in big cities and suburbs.
KEYT
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
ATLANTA, Illinois (AP) — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. Farmers in central Illinois who supply 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin are adopting regenerative techniques to reduce emissions, attract bees and other pollinators and improve soil health. The effort is backed by Libby’s, which is owned by Nestle. It’s one of several big companies that have started regenerative farming programs in the last few years, including General Mills, PepsiCo and Walmart. Arohi Sharma, who studies regenerative farming for the Natural Resources Defense Council, says companies see drought and other impacts from climate change and know they must act.
