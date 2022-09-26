Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
KEYT
Case against source for Trump dossier advances, barely
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their criminal case against an analyst who provided key details for a flawed dossier of ex-President Donald Trump, but the judge called his decision “an extremely close call.” Lawyers for Igor Danchenko asked a judge Thursday in federal court in Virginia to dismiss all charges against him. He’s accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained the information used in the “Steele dossier,” which purported to detail connections between Trump and Russian intelligence. Danchenko’s lawyers say his answers to the FBI were technically true even if they weren’t particularly forthcoming. The judge said the defense arguments may be successful to a jury but were insufficient to warrant outright dismissal.
KEYT
Brazil’s decisive debate on eve of presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of millions of Brazilians were glued to their TVs late Thursday for the final presidential debate before Sunday’s elections. Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls. Five other candidates also participated.
KEYT
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury in Washington has been selected in the seditious conspiracy case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates. It’s the highest profile prosecution stemming from the Capitol riot to reach a trial. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was chosen after three days of questioning concerning their feelings about the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and potential biases against the far-right group. The Oath Keepers are accused of plotting to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power. Opening statements are expected to begin in federal court on Monday.
KEYT
Bulgaria to hold election overshadowed by war in Ukraine
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians will go to the polls for the fourth time in less than two years in a general election overshadowed this time by the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs and galloping inflation. Pollsters expect that voters’ fatigue and disillusionment with the political system will result in low turnout and a fragmented parliament where populist and pro-Russia groups could increase their representation. The early election comes after a coalition led by pro-Western Prime Minister Kiril Petkov lost a no-confidence vote in June. He claimed that Moscow used “hybrid war” tactics to bring down his government after it refused to pay gas bills in rubles and ordered the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomatic staff from Bulgaria. The election will be held on Sunday.
Hardship for Brazil's poor may cost Bolsonaro election
Brazil's presidential election will be decided by tens of millions of poor people, and they look set to eject incumbent Jair Bolsonaro from office
KEYT
Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums
TOKYO (AP) — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. The nation known for Nintendo games and tech gadgetry galore also loves traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures. Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests. He’s also started with changes within the government agency like diverse hiring. Kono knows it will be challenging to wrest Japan out of its analog doldrums. But he noted the endeavor doesn’t have to be complicated; people will naturally choose what’s convenient.
ASIA・
KEYT
Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — World-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga has been found guilty of promoting public violence in her home country of Zimbabwe for participating in an anti-government protest in 2020 that called for reforms. She was fined around $120 and given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Dangarembga and another woman were arrested after walking down a street holding a placard that read “We want better. Reform Our Institutions.” The charges against Dangarembga have been criticized by rights groups as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent attempts to silence opposition in the long-troubled southern African country.
KEYT
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Putin claimed that the West had turned from sanctions to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.” The comments came ahead of an emergency meeting Friday at the U.N. Security Council in New York requested by Russia. Denmark and Sweden said the blasts that preceded the huge methane leaks “probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos (pounds).” Norwegian researchers, meanwhile, published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane released by the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region.
KEYT
Polish PM’s aide, target of email hacking, resigns
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister’s chief-of-staff has resigned after the official’s private email account was hacked and his private messages published over many months. Michal Dworczyk and other members of the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki say they believe the hacking was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Dworczyk said he was resigning for personal reasons and because he felt he could not work as effectively as before.
KEYT
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a “sewer rat,” his lawyer said Friday. Mustafa Kaplan confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that he had filed a criminal complaint for slander and libel against lawmaker Wolfgang Kubicki on behalf of his client. Kubicki, a member of the governing Free Democratic Party, told German news agency dpa that he was unconcerned about the lawsuit. The Turkish government this week sharply criticized Kubicki’s comments, made at a recent election campaign event. Kubicki used the term “sewer rat” in reference to Erdogan while talking about a migration deal between Turkey and the European Union.
KEYT
EU takes Malta to court over passport-for-pay program
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is taking Malta to court over a golden passport program that allows wealthy people to buy European Union citizenship. The EU’s executive branch decided to act even after the small island country suspended the program for citizens of Russia and Belarus. The European Commission said that granting citizenship for money to people without any real links to the country contravenes EU treaties. The commission says it’s referred the matter to the European Court of Justice. Obtaining the nationality of one of the 27 member countries bestows EU citizenship. With that comes the right to free movement, to vote and to be elected in European and national elections.
Comments / 0