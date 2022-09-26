Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:

Duval County:

Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

Florida State College at Jacksonville is canceling all classes and activities on all campuses and centers Wednesday through Friday. This includes online classes.

Jacksonville University says all its campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday. All classes, activities, and events are canceled, and administrative offices will be closed during this time.

University of North Florida is canceling all classes, including online classes, starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 1. University offices will be closed during this time. Activities and events scheduled on campus are also canceled. The University plans to resume normal operations on Sunday, Oct. 2.

JTA will halt operation of the St. Johns River Ferry following Tuesday's last trip at approximately 9 p.m. The Ferry will be relocated to a secure location starting a 7 a.m. Wednesday. Service is expected to restart by Saturday, pending the outcome of the storm.

The Jacksonville Naval Museum is delaying the grand opening of the USS Orleck Naval Museum. The Wednesday event has been canceled as volunteers continue prepping the ship for the storm.

First Coast YMCA is closing normal operations at all locations ahead of Hurricane Ian beginning Wednesday, September 28, at 7 p. m. Before and after school programming will follow respective county school district closings. Pending assessment of the storm's impact, First Coast YMCA locations will plan to resume operations on Saturday, October 1st at normal business hours. Members and the general public are encouraged to monitor the First Coast YMCA's app, website, and social media pages for the latest updates regarding closures and resources available to the community.

The Fall Jacksonville Home + Patio Show that is scheduled for this weekend is canceled. Tickets for the show can be used for any 2023 Jacksonville Home + Patio Show, donate the ticket purchase price to Habitat for Humanity, or receive a refund.

Garbage and Recycling will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday, September 28. Garbage and recycling collections will be suspended Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. Makeup days will be announced as the situation develops.

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 28th. Re-opening will depend on the post-storm evaluation of the damage. All programs and events are canceled until assessments can be completed.

121 Financial Credit Union is closing all eight local branches and its contact center on September 29th and 30th.

All Jacksonville Public Library branches will be closed starting Wednesday, September 28. Library patrons are asked to refrain from returning items to book drops for now. Overdue fines will be waived for items due when the library is closed.

City of Jacksonville government offices and facilities will close starting Wednesday, September 28 at 12 PM. Senior Centers will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office buildings will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 and re-open on Monday, October 3. This means services such as fingerprinting, public records and back ground checks will be unavailable.

The Duval County Courthouse will be closed beginning on Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. The Courthouse will remain closed through Friday, September 30. The Duval Clerk of Courts will also close its offices starting at 12PM Wednesday through Friday. This includes both the Duval County Courthouse and the Clerk's beaches branch at 1543 Atlantic Blvd.

MOCA Jacksonville will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 28. Reopening will depend on a post-storm evaluation of potential damage.

Feeding Northeast Florida's offices will be closed Wednesday at noon as staff prepares to take immediate action after the storm on Friday and Saturday.

CareerSource Northeast Florida is closing its corporate office, career centers and mobile access points in Baker, Clay, Duval, Putnam, Nassau and St. Johns counties on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.'

The Fleet and Family Support Center at NAS Jax will be closed Wednesday, September 28th until further notice.

The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show scheduled for this weekend September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center is cancelled.

Jacksonville Humane Society's 24th Annual Toast to the Animals scheduled for Wednesday, September, 28, at TIAA Field has been rescheduled to November 9th.

Capital City Bank will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29. The company plans to reopen as many offices as possible in affected areas on Friday afternoon.

St. Johns County:

The St. Johns County School District will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Any activities or athletic contests and extended day services will operate as normal for Tuesday, September 27.

Tuesday's Summer Haven Public Meeting has been postponed due to inclement weather expected from Hurricane Ian. Once a new date is confirmed, the Office of Public Affairs will send an update.

All offices and departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Property Appraiser's Office, the Clerk of Courts Office, and the County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Additionally, the government offices of the City of St. Augustine and City of St. Augustine Beach will also be closed. The St. Augustine Municipal Marina will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Operational decisions beyond Friday will be determined based on weather conditions. The offices of the Tax Collector will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29.

St. Johns County garbage and recycling collection schedules are not affected on Wednesday. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will remain open Wednesday. Information regarding collection schedules for the remainder of the week will be released when available. Residential and commercial waste collection for the City of St. Augustine will be suspended Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Service will resume as soon as conditions allow.

All St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles , and book drops are closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30. Operational decisions beyond Friday will be determined based on weather conditions. Due dates will be extended and fines will not be incurred during the closure.

All St. Johns County Parks & Recreation parks and facilities will close Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30. This includes but is not limited to athletic playing fields, passive parks, boat ramps, playgrounds, fishing piers and the Golf Course. Beach front parks and walkovers will also be closed during this time. Parks and facilities will reopen when safety inspections have been completed and weather conditions allow. Beach driving on all St. Johns County beaches is currently restricted.

St. Johns County Council on Aging Sunshine Bus service will be suspended on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Bus service on Friday, Sept. 30, will be determined and announced at a future time pending weather conditions. For Sunshine Bus updates, please visit www.sunshinebus.net or call customer service at 904-209-3716.

The Diocese of St. Augustine will close all diocesan offices and Catholic schools on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and potentially through Friday, Sept. 30.

Clay County:

Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Clay County government offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28, and will remain closed Thursday and Friday, pending storm impacts. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Offices, public libraries, Clay County Animal Services, the Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, and Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices. The Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office, Clay County Courthouse all branches will be closed all day Wednesday through Friday.

Parks: All athletic events at Clay County parks will be canceled and our Parks and Rec facilities will be closed starting Wednesday through Thursday, and Friday pending impact. Knights Marina will be closed through the same timeframe. Camp Chowenwaw will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Libraries: All Clay County libraries will be closed at noon on Wednesday through Friday.

Challenge Enterprises will be closing both the Green Cove Springs and Orange Park Offices on September 29th and 30th. Adult Day Training and Club Challenge programs will not be operational during this time, but residential supports will still be in place during the storm. The September 30th food distribution event has been rescheduled to September 28 at 10 am at the Challenge Enterprises warehouse located at 3530 Enterprises Way in Green Cove Springs.

Nassau County:

Nassau County School District Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday through Friday. All after school activities will be canceled for Wednesday - Friday of this week.

Baker County:

An important message from Superintendent Raulerson:

“In an effort to keep all of our students and staff safe, all schools will be closed beginning Wednesday morning, September 28th THROUGH Friday, September 30th. This includes all extracurricular activities associated with the Baker County School District. There is estimated flooding and the possibility of sustained tropical storm force winds beginning Wednesday. The Baker County Sheriff’s office will be communicating information about shelter locations and the times of opening the shelters if needed. Each of you are in my prayers during this storm.”

Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closers and cancelations in the Northeast Florida area.

