Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Idaho8.com
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. Embiid is a native of Cameroon and also has French citizenship. Embiid said it’s way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. Embiid played one season of college basketball at Kansas. The 28-year-old Embiid averaged a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games and won the NBA scoring title.
Idaho8.com
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. Holmgren is a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league. He is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week. His only workout limitation is that he can’t put weight on the injured foot. But that forces him to focus on other aspects of the game, such as film study.
Idaho8.com
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman was credited with one block. Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal With Celtics, per Report
The veteran will sign with Boston as they continue to seek frontcourt depth.
Idaho8.com
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 5-3 to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of postseason elimination. Baltimore led 2-0 before falling behind. Then the Orioles tied it 3-all on Kyle Stowers’ seventh-inning homer. But Dillon Tate walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and then, one out later, Martinez sent a ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Orioles. Toronto clinched a playoff berth because of Baltimore’s loss.
Idaho8.com
NHL: Russian players all clear for games in Czech Republic
Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in two games in Prague after all. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players for San Jose and Nashville. The Czech Foreign Ministry last week said Russian players would not be granted entry into the country because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.
NHL・
Idaho8.com
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers lost 4-2 at home to Miami in the opener of a four-game series. Seeking their first postseason berth since 2011, the Phillies have dropped the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar. Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
Idaho8.com
Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star’s absence
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is struggling without injured star T.J. Watt. The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury. Pittsburgh is 0-2 without Watt in the lineup heading into a visit by the New York Jets. The Steelers have had trouble stopping the run, particularly in late-game situations. New England and Cleveland were able to rely on the run heavily to pull out narrow wins each of the past two weeks. Pittsburgh shuffled its starting lineup in hopes of a kickstart, bumping defensive tackle Montravius Adams to first string in place of veteran Tyson Alualu.
Idaho8.com
Mayfield’s transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage through three games. The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season, but their passing game is second-to-last in the league. “Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games. Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team. The quarterback simply hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and at times hasn’t trusted his offensive line to provide protection and made it more difficult by shifting around in an otherwise clean pocket.
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ben Skowronek has been given an unlikely role as a fullback in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. The second-year receiver is embracing the opportunity to make an impact all over the field. Skowronek was a major contributor to the Rams’ 20-12 victory at Arizona last week, and he lined up all across Los Angeles’ formations to do it. Skowronek led the Rams with 66 yards receiving in Arizona on just four catches. He also served as the lead blocker for Cam Akers on his 14-yard TD run, taking out the Cardinals’ Zaven Collins with zeal.
Comments / 0