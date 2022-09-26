If you’ve ever ordered bread at an LA restaurant, you might recognize the name Bub & Grandma’s. The wholesale bakery is one of the most successful in the city, supplying bread and baked goods to restaurants from Pasadena to San Diego. Now, they’ve gotten into the diner business, too, with a counter-service cafe in Glassell Park. The all-white space is clean and bright, with Scandinavian-esque touches that give off Jon & Vinny’s vibes. At breakfast, there are a few sandwiches, but most people are here for fresh bread and whatever’s in the pastry case. Come lunchtime, it’s all about the sandwiches. We like the crab salad, which comes stuffed with plump meat and tartar sauce, but what stood out most were the vegetarian options, particularly the tangy-savory antipasti topped with marinated mushrooms, artichokes, pickled fennel, and burrata. The potato salad with thick hearty clumps of potato and a kick of spicy mustard is a must-order side—no matter which sandwich you’re eating. Weekend crowds are intense right now, so either come on a weekday or make peace with hanging out on the sidewalk for a while.

