Vegan Hood
We’re not ashamed to admit that we mostly eat fried chicken to get as much crunchy, salty chicken skin into our mouths as we can. Vegan Hood’s fried chicken has marvelous, expertly seasoned skin, but the pea protein faux chick’n underneath doesn’t taste like an afterthought either. It only gets better from there—the super cheesy mac and cheese is nice and gooey with some smoky spice to it, and the greens are brimming with flavor. They’ve nailed these soul food classics, but we’re most impressed with the oxtail. The faux meat has a velvety and chewy texture in all the right places, and it comes covered in gravy that we’d happily eat alone with their rice and peas. Come by on the weekend to enjoy a lively brunch scene in a room covered in flowers.
Rakkan Ramen
Many ramen places in the city usually only have one vegetarian ramen on the menu. And while it does prevent indecision, it’s nice to have options. Luckily, every single bowl at Rakkan Ramen in Uptown has a vegetable-based broth, and toppings like eggs and pork belly can be substituted with tofu and mushrooms. Their broth is light yet savory, and pairs well with their thin, chewy noodles. For a richer bowl, we like the Quartz, which has some miso added for extra depth and a little bit of sweetness. There’s plenty of group seating in the softly lit, narrow dining space, so it’s a good place to grab a bite with friends—just make sure to also split some crispy gyoza as an appetizer.
Chīsai Sushi Club
Quality, sub-$100 omakase isn’t exactly easy to find in SF. Luckily, Chīsai Sushi Club exists. The tiny Bernal Heights spot offers $90 omakase that includes 13 courses of nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and mini taiyakis for dessert. Aside from not costing half a month’s rent, everything that lands on the table is well-executed and excellent across the board. They also have a 17-course option for $120, plus a 13-course ($70) vegetarian version with things like confit leek and asparagus nigiri. Whatever you choose, just know the non-nigiri dishes lean smaller, so if you want to leave completely full consider adding a supplement, like uni carbonara or toro donburi. This laidback spot is also ideal for casual-yet-kind-of-fancy date nights (jeans are totally acceptable here), or dinners before hitting the nearby bars.
Brothers Cousins Tacos
Conveniently located at the corner of National and Sawtelle just off the 405, Brothers Cousins is the late-night taco kingpin of the Westside. Lines begin to form around 6pm for the main attraction, a wide, bubbling pan of tender meats that have been braised into absolute submission. Choose your cut of choice—asada, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, suadero, among others—and the taquero plucks the meat from the pan and chops it to order, scooping it into a warm tortilla in one swift motion. They’ll usually have some soft, fat-cooked potatoes and carmelized onions to help yourself to as well, and the salsa station is always well-stocked and pristine. We’re not exactly sure who is a brother and who is a cousin in this taco family, but we sure would like an invite to the next reunion.
Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House
When we learned that P.F. Changs in downtown Santa Monica had closed, we were a little sad. That location was an institution (and one of our favorite places to eat lunch and never tell a soul). So when we heard that Lotus Dim Sum was taking over the space, we got excited. It’s nice that another Chinese option moved in, and as much as we love P.F. Changs’ lettuce cups, Lotus thankfully isn’t a chain. Finally a proper dim sum prospect on the Westside! But unfortunately, this sprawling dumpling spot right next to the Promenade is a letdown. The XLB dough is too thick, the shrimp in the shumai and rice rolls taste like microwave, and the dumplings and buns are forgettable. Oh well.
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
Bottega Rittenhouse
Bottega Rittenhouse is a tiny Albanian-Italian cafe and prepared food shop from the owner of the adjacent Branzino Italian Ristorante. For now, you have to take your paninis, pastas, or gelato to go (they’re waiting on a license for sit-down service), but we enjoyed our deliciously salty speck sandwich (with artichoke crema, creamy fior di latte, tomato, and basil) and cacio e pepe with maccheroni alla chitarra in the square. Yes, pasta in the park is a thing. If it’s not, we’re making it one.
Noble Rot
Sit back, relax, and listen as we write ourselves out of a job. There is no way to describe Noble Rot. To try and capture this charmer of a wine bar and restaurant in Bloomsbury would be like trying to describe that glorious suspended second right before you kiss someone for the first time. Mouth dry, pulse sprinting, vision kaleidoscoping to a blur of pores and eyelashes. You can try to write it down, try to explain it with hyperbole and theatrical hand gestures, but each meal at Noble Rot has the makings of a core memory. You don’t want to read about it, you need to live it.
Rykn Cafe
Located in the same boutique hotel as Kodō, this daytime spot in the Arts District is ideal if you happen to be having a breakfast meeting with an influencer. Everything about the interior space is jaw-dropping, from smooth cement walls to the in-ground tree in the middle of the dining room, and it makes us feel like we’re at a serene tea garden.They only serve a short menu of drinks like a black sesame cappuccino and some pastries in the morning, but after 11am, you’ll find Japanese dishes like cold soba, nigiri, or a tsukune sauerkraut sandwich.
Jerk House
This Harlem Caribbean spot serves spicy jerk meats, oxtail, and sometimes seafood from hot dishes at the counter. Go for their jerk chicken or ribs covered in a great smoky jerk sauce that’s on the sweeter side. Almost all the meat plates are served with rice and peas and cabbage that’s cooked down until it’s tender, but make sure to order a side of very cheesy mac and cheese for the ultimate plate of comfort food. If you’re set on a specific menu item, get here earlier in the evening, because they do run out of things.
Old Xi’an Delicacy
This FiDi spot has a Northwestern Chinese menu that’s almost identical to the one at Xi’an Famous Foods, and the food here is just as good. The human sitting behind the counter will point you to a kiosk to place your order, and this electronic ordering makes it easier to customize things like spice level and ingredients. For the most part, you pick cumin lamb, spicy beef, stewed pork, or cumin chicken and specify whether you want it in a burger, over rice, stir fried with noodles, or in a noodle soup. You can get thin rice noodles, but we always opt for the thick flat noodles stir fried with cumin lamb or the cold noodles with tofu skin. They also have a variety of “mini appetizers” like steamed pork buns and kelp salad (all $3.50), which are useful for when you want to try a few different things in small portions.
Flavourtown Bakery
If you spend just a minute on this Fulham cake shop’s Instagram page, you’ll understand why you don’t rock up and get one cupcake to go. You might head to the small, pink-tinged bakery with that intention, but you’ll end up leaving with a box of assorted cupcakes, a Mars Bar brownie, a monster slice of red velvet cake, and a hot choc cookie for the road. And by the road, we mean your mouth. With fun combos like vegan Biscoff sundae and brownie cheesecake cupcakes, you’ll want to try them all. And you should, because they taste even better than they look—seriously impressive when they look this good. There are a couple of tables inside but your best bet is to take away.
Canasta Kitchen
This Mexican restaurant based in Concord expanded into Alameda, and serves everything from ceviche to burritos and antojitos. They have excellent birria tacos, too. For $5.98, you’ll get a takeout box packed with two cheesy tacos (cheese is a $1 extra), a ton of limes and radishes, and a small cup of broth. Chips and salsa are included on the side. If you’re looking for a solid birria deal, this is it.
Kale My Name
Kale My Name in Albany Park is a vegan restaurant with tons of utility. It’s open daily from 11am-10pm, has a full bar, and serves weekend brunch too. The space easily transitions from a bright cafe during the day to a dimly lit dinner spot at night, and the sprawling dining room has plenty of tables. Plus, the food is good. The long menu has everything from salads and seitan wraps, to delicious fried things like cauliflower chicken wings and mac and cheese balls. It's not a bunch of frankenfood masquerading as meat (though you can find some of that if you want) and a lot of the dishes are gluten and soy free.
Tú Lan Restaurant
Almost 50 years after they first opened, Tú Lan is still serving the same last meal-worthy imperial rolls, huge bowls of phở, and grilled meats over rice and vermicelli as they did back in the day. The Mid-Market Vietnamese spot is pretty straightforward—it has just a few seats in the back of the long space, a kitchen where you can see pork sizzling towards charred perfection on the grill, and quick service that’s efficient without feeling impersonal. The best part? Portions are huge, and you can get in and out for about $10, making a meal here one of the most cost-efficient in the city.
Bub And Grandma’s
If you’ve ever ordered bread at an LA restaurant, you might recognize the name Bub & Grandma’s. The wholesale bakery is one of the most successful in the city, supplying bread and baked goods to restaurants from Pasadena to San Diego. Now, they’ve gotten into the diner business, too, with a counter-service cafe in Glassell Park. The all-white space is clean and bright, with Scandinavian-esque touches that give off Jon & Vinny’s vibes. At breakfast, there are a few sandwiches, but most people are here for fresh bread and whatever’s in the pastry case. Come lunchtime, it’s all about the sandwiches. We like the crab salad, which comes stuffed with plump meat and tartar sauce, but what stood out most were the vegetarian options, particularly the tangy-savory antipasti topped with marinated mushrooms, artichokes, pickled fennel, and burrata. The potato salad with thick hearty clumps of potato and a kick of spicy mustard is a must-order side—no matter which sandwich you’re eating. Weekend crowds are intense right now, so either come on a weekday or make peace with hanging out on the sidewalk for a while.
Seattle Pops
It’s really easy to get indecisive in Wallingford when it comes to dessert, as there are a handful of ice cream shops to choose from. But if you want a popsicle, there’s only one option: Seattle Pops. There are fruit- and cream-based ones, but our favorites feature spears of homemade brownies shoved inside flavors like mint grasshopper or coffee. If you want to customize yours, they offer dips, drizzles, and other toppings.
Chai Thali
If you come to this casual Indian spot and leave without trying the samosa chaat, we can’t help but judge you. The low-key restaurant on Wandsworth Bridge Road has a charming dining room with photos of Indian landscapes plastered on the walls and signs with names of regions and cities from ‘Goa’ to ‘Calcutta’—indicating that the menu has regional range. With a focus on street food, you’ll find things like paani poori, papdi chaat, and crispy kale chaat which are all worth a try. Our move here would be the £23 meat thali—it's great value.
Lighthaus Cafe
If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam or Berlin, then you might have been to a buzzy restaurant on an industrial estate. An old car factory maybe, opposite the river, with red wine stains on the table, flickering candles, and obscenely angular people. In London it feels a bit different. In London you’ll eat lunch with views of a Screwfix. Or head to dinner by shortcutting through forbidding marshland where Uber bikes go to die. London doesn’t have much of a cute and casual industrial dining scene, apart from when it comes to Lighthaus Cafe.
Fiish
With a name that your phone will relentlessly try to autocorrect, Fiish is a sushi bar in Culver City that serves respectable nigiri and has interesting menu concepts that help it stand out in a crowded market. There’s an 11-piece set called the Big Fiish that’s $58, making it the best bang for your buck and a good way to sample their dry-aged sashimi. The platter of beautiful nigiri comes topped with pickled onions, garlic ponzu, and dollops of aioli, but the actual fish is nothing noticeably different from the sushi served at some of our favorite (cheaper) spots like Sugarfish. We suggest coming to Fiish for the novelties: great vegan options like a silky miso eggplant nigiri and the low-ABV cocktails made with ponzu and actual wasabi. This isn't a revolutionary sushi bar, but it's a good pick for a light meal with cocktails or a fun dinner with plant-based friends.
