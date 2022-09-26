Blue Ribbon restaurants are like friends you can still feel comfortable talking to even if you haven’t seen them in years. This spot in FiDi is always a dependable choice—as long as you’re willing to spend a little money. Most of the menu here is Japanese, but you’ll also find some steakhouse staples like a filet, a strip steak, and a whole steamed lobster. The seared sea scallops in miso butter sauce are a good way to start, and you should get the sushi deluxe platter for a nice sampling of nigiri. Order at least one steak for the table to share as well as the required fried rice with oxtail, bone marrow, and eggs (the best thing here). You probably won’t excitedly text all your friends about your dinner, but this is still a good place to have in your back pocket for when you need a solid meal.

