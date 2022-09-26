Read full article on original website
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
Seattle Pops
It’s really easy to get indecisive in Wallingford when it comes to dessert, as there are a handful of ice cream shops to choose from. But if you want a popsicle, there’s only one option: Seattle Pops. There are fruit- and cream-based ones, but our favorites feature spears of homemade brownies shoved inside flavors like mint grasshopper or coffee. If you want to customize yours, they offer dips, drizzles, and other toppings.
Tú Lan Restaurant
Almost 50 years after they first opened, Tú Lan is still serving the same last meal-worthy imperial rolls, huge bowls of phở, and grilled meats over rice and vermicelli as they did back in the day. The Mid-Market Vietnamese spot is pretty straightforward—it has just a few seats in the back of the long space, a kitchen where you can see pork sizzling towards charred perfection on the grill, and quick service that’s efficient without feeling impersonal. The best part? Portions are huge, and you can get in and out for about $10, making a meal here one of the most cost-efficient in the city.
La Corneta Taqueria
Your level of appreciation for La Corneta’s burritos will depend on how much you love lettuce. Their well-stuffed super burritos come with a garden’s worth of shredded iceberg, and is what sets them apart—and also why we love them. Of course, you could ask for one sans lettuce, but you wouldn’t be doing the La Corneta burrito justice. This family-owned Glen Park spot also makes “baby burritos,” has lots of vegetarian and seafood options, and four locations around the Bay Area (including one in the Mission).
Vegan Hood
We’re not ashamed to admit that we mostly eat fried chicken to get as much crunchy, salty chicken skin into our mouths as we can. Vegan Hood’s fried chicken has marvelous, expertly seasoned skin, but the pea protein faux chick’n underneath doesn’t taste like an afterthought either. It only gets better from there—the super cheesy mac and cheese is nice and gooey with some smoky spice to it, and the greens are brimming with flavor. They’ve nailed these soul food classics, but we’re most impressed with the oxtail. The faux meat has a velvety and chewy texture in all the right places, and it comes covered in gravy that we’d happily eat alone with their rice and peas. Come by on the weekend to enjoy a lively brunch scene in a room covered in flowers.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Blue Ribbon restaurants are like friends you can still feel comfortable talking to even if you haven’t seen them in years. This spot in FiDi is always a dependable choice—as long as you’re willing to spend a little money. Most of the menu here is Japanese, but you’ll also find some steakhouse staples like a filet, a strip steak, and a whole steamed lobster. The seared sea scallops in miso butter sauce are a good way to start, and you should get the sushi deluxe platter for a nice sampling of nigiri. Order at least one steak for the table to share as well as the required fried rice with oxtail, bone marrow, and eggs (the best thing here). You probably won’t excitedly text all your friends about your dinner, but this is still a good place to have in your back pocket for when you need a solid meal.
Lighthaus Cafe
If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam or Berlin, then you might have been to a buzzy restaurant on an industrial estate. An old car factory maybe, opposite the river, with red wine stains on the table, flickering candles, and obscenely angular people. In London it feels a bit different. In London you’ll eat lunch with views of a Screwfix. Or head to dinner by shortcutting through forbidding marshland where Uber bikes go to die. London doesn’t have much of a cute and casual industrial dining scene, apart from when it comes to Lighthaus Cafe.
Tacos Mx
A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot, this Mexican kitchen in Fulham is one of those ‘if you know you know’ kind of places. Order from the window and try to nab one of the few seats outside while you wait, because the sooner you eat the crispy baja fish or chilli beef tacos after getting your food, the better. Everything is made fresh to order, so there's always a little bit of a wait. While you do, try not to stare as you watch others perched on the benches get messy with a steak fajita burrito. They also make very good churros, so save some stomach space for dessert if you’ve got a sweet tooth.
Flavourtown Bakery
If you spend just a minute on this Fulham cake shop’s Instagram page, you’ll understand why you don’t rock up and get one cupcake to go. You might head to the small, pink-tinged bakery with that intention, but you’ll end up leaving with a box of assorted cupcakes, a Mars Bar brownie, a monster slice of red velvet cake, and a hot choc cookie for the road. And by the road, we mean your mouth. With fun combos like vegan Biscoff sundae and brownie cheesecake cupcakes, you’ll want to try them all. And you should, because they taste even better than they look—seriously impressive when they look this good. There are a couple of tables inside but your best bet is to take away.
Where To Have A Power Breakfast Meeting
Breakfast meetings can be a tough proposition—there are a lot of things you have to get right at a time when no one’s had any coffee yet. Ideally, there should be a little bit of a scene, but not so much of one that confidential information has to be shouted. Tables should be big enough to spread some papers around. And while the food should be good, it’s also not really the main event. We can help. Next time you’re setting up a breakfast meeting for your boss, make it at one of these spots. Whether you can convince them to bring you back some pastries is on you.
Jerk House
This Harlem Caribbean spot serves spicy jerk meats, oxtail, and sometimes seafood from hot dishes at the counter. Go for their jerk chicken or ribs covered in a great smoky jerk sauce that’s on the sweeter side. Almost all the meat plates are served with rice and peas and cabbage that’s cooked down until it’s tender, but make sure to order a side of very cheesy mac and cheese for the ultimate plate of comfort food. If you’re set on a specific menu item, get here earlier in the evening, because they do run out of things.
Monster Pho
A rolling robot with tiered trays brings water to your table at Monster Phở in Oakland's Temescal. Moments later, it’ll reappear with your spring rolls in tow. The novelty of having a roving android serve you is one reason to keep this casual Vietnamese spot in mind for quick lunches, weeknight dinners, and comfort meals when you need to cry into some steamy beef phở after the longest week ever. The other is that everything from the rice plates and vermicelli bowls with charred meats to the bright green pandan waffles will make you feel cozier than the Sleepytime Bear. Plus, it’s impossible not to have a good time in the dining room filled with arcade games and a photo booth decked out with the very adorable monster mascot. Human staff will treat you like an old friend, whether they’re asking about how your family is doing or sneaking your kids a prize from the claw crane.
Taco Nazo
The family behind Taco Nazo is originally from Ensenada–the supposed birthplace of the Baja-style fish taco–and since opening their first location in La Puente four decades ago, they’ve managed to turn delicious beer-battered fish into a mini empire. Nazo now has six locations across greater East LA, each serving flakey fish on warm corn tortillas with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, and a big dollop of rich crema that tastes like tangy tartar sauce. If you’re in a hurry, you can use their convenient drive-thru, but don’t be surprised if it takes 20 minutes to get through during the dinner and lunch rush (or even longer during Lent season). We promise the two fish taco combo with creamy frijoles and chips will be worth the bumper-to-bumper lines, though.
Bottega Rittenhouse
Bottega Rittenhouse is a tiny Albanian-Italian cafe and prepared food shop from the owner of the adjacent Branzino Italian Ristorante. For now, you have to take your paninis, pastas, or gelato to go (they’re waiting on a license for sit-down service), but we enjoyed our deliciously salty speck sandwich (with artichoke crema, creamy fior di latte, tomato, and basil) and cacio e pepe with maccheroni alla chitarra in the square. Yes, pasta in the park is a thing. If it’s not, we’re making it one.
The Sushi Samurai
Sushi Samurai has been around for over a decade, but it’s practically a whole new restaurant now that their menu is now entirely vegan. The small plates, rolls, and nigiri rely heavily on faux seafood, so you’ll find fishless options like tempura-battered konjac shrimp, imitation salmon sashimi, and spicy “tuna.” Your best bet is to stick with the fake shellfish—the texture is spot-on, and the tempura breading makes the konjac taste more similar to real prawns, as opposed to nigiri featuring striped slices of what resembles opaque Jell-O.
Los Güichos
To find truly outstanding al pastor, it must come from a trompo, a hypnotic vertical rotisserie where marinated pork is shaved off in thin slices like shawarma. If you head to Tacos Los Güichos, a truck in South LA that parks at a tire shop right off the 110, you’ll know immediately you’re in the presence of al pastor royalty. Most nights you’ll see two, perhaps even three, big reddish-orange trompos with taqueros carving the pork using long knives and handing out tacos that are scarfed down in seconds. Charred on the edges, embarrassingly juicy, and a touch sweet, the Mexico City-style al pastor here is unmatched. But three caveats: the truck doesn’t roll out the trompos until 5pm, so don’t come before that. Bring cash. And don’t expect a slice of pineapple on top or a side of avocado salsa (though their earthy salsa roja is A-plus). Los Güichos’ owner considers them distractions and is happy to tell you so.
Canasta Kitchen
This Mexican restaurant based in Concord expanded into Alameda, and serves everything from ceviche to burritos and antojitos. They have excellent birria tacos, too. For $5.98, you’ll get a takeout box packed with two cheesy tacos (cheese is a $1 extra), a ton of limes and radishes, and a small cup of broth. Chips and salsa are included on the side. If you’re looking for a solid birria deal, this is it.
Uovo
Uovo is a casual pasta bar opened by the Sugarfish people with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini. The small and very modern space in Downtown Santa Monica is cool, so if you’re roaming around near the Promenade by yourself and looking for a decently priced place to eat, Uovo is a great option.
Old Xi’an Delicacy
This FiDi spot has a Northwestern Chinese menu that’s almost identical to the one at Xi’an Famous Foods, and the food here is just as good. The human sitting behind the counter will point you to a kiosk to place your order, and this electronic ordering makes it easier to customize things like spice level and ingredients. For the most part, you pick cumin lamb, spicy beef, stewed pork, or cumin chicken and specify whether you want it in a burger, over rice, stir fried with noodles, or in a noodle soup. You can get thin rice noodles, but we always opt for the thick flat noodles stir fried with cumin lamb or the cold noodles with tofu skin. They also have a variety of “mini appetizers” like steamed pork buns and kelp salad (all $3.50), which are useful for when you want to try a few different things in small portions.
Brothers Cousins Tacos
Conveniently located at the corner of National and Sawtelle just off the 405, Brothers Cousins is the late-night taco kingpin of the Westside. Lines begin to form around 6pm for the main attraction, a wide, bubbling pan of tender meats that have been braised into absolute submission. Choose your cut of choice—asada, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, suadero, among others—and the taquero plucks the meat from the pan and chops it to order, scooping it into a warm tortilla in one swift motion. They’ll usually have some soft, fat-cooked potatoes and carmelized onions to help yourself to as well, and the salsa station is always well-stocked and pristine. We’re not exactly sure who is a brother and who is a cousin in this taco family, but we sure would like an invite to the next reunion.
