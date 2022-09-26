CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage through three games. The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season, but their passing game is second-to-last in the league. “Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games. Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team. The quarterback simply hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and at times hasn’t trusted his offensive line to provide protection and made it more difficult by shifting around in an otherwise clean pocket.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO