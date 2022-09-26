Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. Embiid is a native of Cameroon and also has French citizenship. Embiid said it’s way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. Embiid played one season of college basketball at Kansas. The 28-year-old Embiid averaged a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games and won the NBA scoring title.
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. Holmgren is a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league. He is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week. His only workout limitation is that he can’t put weight on the injured foot. But that forces him to focus on other aspects of the game, such as film study.
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman was credited with one block. Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds.
NBA・
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling initially with tackling, the Chicago Bears’ run defense surfaced in the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 win over Houston and is now looking to continue the success against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Bears had given up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay and struggled in the first half against Houston before holding the Texans to 22 rushing yards in the second half. Safety Eddie Jackson called stopping Barkley a challenge for the Bears defense, which has sometimes had four rookies on the field this season.
Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. He went 2 for 5 for the Twins in their loss to the Chicago White Sox and pulled ahead of Judge by two points in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147. Judge is at .3134. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088.
MLB・
Jets’ offense will be ‘a hair different’ with Wilson back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday the plan will be a hair different in certain ways with Wilson playing. Wilson is fully healthy six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and having arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh and make his season debut, barring any setbacks at practice this week.
NFL・
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .257 average, 159 homers and 641 RBIs.
Mayfield’s transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage through three games. The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season, but their passing game is second-to-last in the league. “Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games. Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team. The quarterback simply hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and at times hasn’t trusted his offensive line to provide protection and made it more difficult by shifting around in an otherwise clean pocket.
NFL・
Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans
The banged-up Los Angeles Chargers look to snap a two-game skid when they visit the Houston Texans, one of two winless teams in the NFL. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is nursing a rib injury and defensive star Joey Bosa was placed on the injured reserve this week. The Texans have been outscored 30-0 in the fourth quarter this season to leave Lovie Smith without a win in his first season as the team’s head coach.
Five-star prospect postpones UNC visit
This weekend was supposed to be the unofficial tip-off to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season with the Live Action event. With that postponed until next week, the Tar Heels are still hosting four-star recruit Zayden High for his visit. But another recruit who was scheduled to be on campus won’t be making the trip. Five-star guard Boogie Fland has opted to postpone his visit to Chapel Hill due to the weather. Instead, Fland will look to reschedule his visit to a later date per Travis Branham. While that’s disappointing he won’t be there this weekend, it’s good news that he will try...
