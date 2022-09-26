ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Iowa dad accused of punching wife, hitting son with broom after he dropped cat food

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY1rd_0iBIcVOJ00

ANKENY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched his wife and then hit his son with a broom because the boy spilled cat food.

Polk County Jail records show Sean Geary Johnson was booked on charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.

Court records show Johnson’s bond was set at $10,000 cash.

According to the criminal complaint cited by WHO-TV, on Sunday, Sept. 25, Ankeny Police officers responded to a home on the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street when Johnson allegedly hit his wife because he became angry with her. Her nose reportedly started bleeding, and she allegedly threw some water on Johnson.

Johnson reportedly punched her on the side of her head after that. WHO reports officers noticed swelling on the side of the woman’s head and blood on her shirt.

The criminal complaint alleges Johnson hit his son across the shoulders with a broom after the boy dropped some cat food. The child was reportedly using the broom to clean up the spilled food, but Johnson allegedly took it away from him and struck him.

Police also reportedly saw a red mark on the boy’s back.

Johnson’s court record indicates his wife filed a no-contact order against him.

Comments / 1

Related
K92.3

Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Man injured, car stolen in overnight shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Des Moines. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Kingman Boulevard. DMPD says a 22-year-old man was shot in his leg. The victim is expected to survive. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
who13.com

Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Woman charged after passenger falls from car roof in Adel

ADEL, Iowa – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police were […]
ADEL, IA
who13.com

Woman charged with dependant adult abuse of ex-husband

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is facing charges after police say she wrote checks to herself from the account of her ex-husband, who doctors had deemed unable to make decisions on financial matters or maintain his own basic needs. Karen Jordan, 62, is charged with two counts of...
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Maury Street. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broom#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Ankeny Police
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account

(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park

ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
who13.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating missing 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot 2 inches, 126 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. She also has tattoos on each thigh that say “trust” and “none” and “999” on her middle finger.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
who13.com

Family from Des Moines experiences Hurricane Ian

OLDSMAR, Florida — When Sarah Gaines and her daughter Harmonee moved to the Florida Gulf Coast seven years ago, they knew it would be a different experience than their previous life in Des Moines. The family has now lived through a scary event they would never experience in Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa middle schooler expelled for bringing gun to school

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month. Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session. According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students saw the weapon but no […]
JOHNSTON, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

45K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy