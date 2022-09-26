Iowa dad accused of punching wife, hitting son with broom after he dropped cat food

ANKENY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched his wife and then hit his son with a broom because the boy spilled cat food.

Polk County Jail records show Sean Geary Johnson was booked on charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.

Court records show Johnson’s bond was set at $10,000 cash.

According to the criminal complaint cited by WHO-TV, on Sunday, Sept. 25, Ankeny Police officers responded to a home on the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street when Johnson allegedly hit his wife because he became angry with her. Her nose reportedly started bleeding, and she allegedly threw some water on Johnson.

Johnson reportedly punched her on the side of her head after that. WHO reports officers noticed swelling on the side of the woman’s head and blood on her shirt.

The criminal complaint alleges Johnson hit his son across the shoulders with a broom after the boy dropped some cat food. The child was reportedly using the broom to clean up the spilled food, but Johnson allegedly took it away from him and struck him.

Police also reportedly saw a red mark on the boy’s back.

Johnson’s court record indicates his wife filed a no-contact order against him.